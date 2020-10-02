Jim Salmonsen named new MSP warden

DEER LODGE — Jim Salmonsen, a 30-year employee of Montana State Prison, has been hired as the new warden at that facility.

“Warden Salmonsen brings an impressive amount of experience in corrections and institutional knowledge of Montana State Prison to this position,” said Reginald Michael, Montana Department of Corrections director.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Montana State Prison, located in Deer Lodge, houses about 1,500 felony offenders and employs a staff of close to 700.

Salmonsen started his career at MSP in January 1989 as a correctional officer. Over the years, he also worked as a purchasing and supply officer, warehouse manager, associate warden of operations and deputy warden. He served as interim warden at MSP in 2018, and again this year following the resignation of Lynn Guyer in July.

“I have spent my entire career at Montana State Prison serving the DOC in different capacities, and it is my honor to be selected for the position of warden,” Salmonsen said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0