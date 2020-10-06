Jim Murry, labor leader and political kingmaker, dies at 85

Don Judge got to know Murry at AFL-CIO while Judge was working for AFSCME in Montana. "We worked together on legislative issues important to labor and the progressive movement," Judge said. "Then in 1980 he asked me to go to work to run the political program for him." The two would work together for more than a decade before Murry quit in 1991 to run a training program underwritten by the United Steelworkers International and major steel companies. Judge would then succeed him as the state AFL-CIO leader.

"He was a blue-collar labor guy with a big brain and a big heart," Judge said. "There was nobody smarter, but he beat you with sweat. None of us could keep up with him. Nobody ever worked harder."

Murry was an inveterate prankster. "He kept files on the pranks he played on people," Cathy Murry Jenkins said.

"He loved to laugh," Judge said. "He would do things like starting rubber band fights in the office. And people would pull pranks on him in return, and he loved it."

Gov. Steve Bullock said Tuesday, "I first met Jim Murry as the father of a high school friend and got to know him over the years as a tireless labor leader. His legacy to me is as both a father and as a Montanan always dedicated to improving the lives of Montana’s workers.”