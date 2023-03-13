The Butte America Foundation, host of the St. Patrick’s Day parade since 2017, has chosen Jim McCarthy of Butte as the 2023 St. Patrick’s Day parade marshal.

McCarthy grew up in a typical Butte Irish home, subsequently graduating from the University of Montana with degrees in history and political science. He raised a family while working for 36 years with the Butte Public Works Department. All this is commendable, but it is McCarthy’s lifetime of volunteer work that truly sets him apart, according to a BAmF press release.

McCarthy has served as board president for the Butte Sports Hall of Fame. In keeping with his Irish roots, he helps to produce the annual "Irish in Me" event for the adult education community. He contributes to the Meaderville Christmas displays, ghost walks and various tours of the Butte area. McCarthy is a founding member and current president of Butte Historical Memorials.

Each spring at Butte High School, McCarthy stages a real-life cattle branding event for the students. In another event he led, 122 students slept as the homeless do in a dirt lot in one of the toughest parts of town.

Additionally, McCarthy has played leadership roles in Butte Celebrations, Friends of the Archives Board and the World Museum of Mining.

BMaF is a non-profit organization with a mission to educate the public by providing information and tools to uphold the tenets of social justice, according to its website. The group runs the community radio station KBMF-LP, 102.5FM, which broadcasts from the Carpenter’s Union Hall in Uptown Butte.