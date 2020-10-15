Jim Ayres will miss Paul Bunyan's, and so will Butte

After 38 years in three locations in Butte, Paul Bunyan’s Sandwich Shop is on the cusp of closing shop for good.

Like all restaurants in Butte, it was ordered to shut down indoor service in March when the coronavirus pandemic hit, and a stab at just take-out and delivery was abandoned after a week or so because it wasn’t working out well.

“We have some staff who are in that 60-plus (age) range and they were really concerned about working,” said longtime owner and operator Jim Ayres. “And at first, nobody knew how long it would last, so some of them have found other jobs.”

But truth be told, Ayres was looking for an exit strategy well before COVID.

He’s had the shop’s building at 3150 Busch St., tucked a half-block off of Harrison Avenue across from the Butte Plaza Mall, up for sale for a year-and-half. If the Zoning Board OK's a buyer’s plans to make it a casino, bar and eatery, the sale will be a done deal.

After nearly four decades of running a restaurant — getting there early every morning to bake bread, cooking, trying to keep up with turnover, managing and taking care of employees and customers alike — it was time to move on.