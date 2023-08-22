When he thinks back to the Columbia Gardens’ glory days, Children’s Day stands out in Jim Ayres mind. After all, he was a frequent visitor on Children’s Day. The bus ride was free and rides were a nickel. Who could pass up such bargains?

“I almost always rode the free bus,” said Ayres. “On Children’s Day, there were kids everywhere, including wading in the creek.”

The Butte man mentioned the creek because it has remained his favorite Gardens’ memory, along with the resort’s many trees filled with leaves.

Who could blame him?

An early-day Anaconda Standard reporter described the creek as a “pretty stream of sparkling water,” and decades later, the area remained just as picturesque.

Ayres’ favorite ride — you guessed it — was the roller coaster and in the years since, he has become a bit of a roller coaster aficionado.

“To this day if I find a wooden roller coaster anywhere, I will ride it,” said Ayres. “I don't find the metal coaster to be anywhere near as fun and I seldom ride those.”

For Ayres, the playground was nothing to sneeze at, either. It, too, holds a special place among his childhood memories.

“All of the rides at the playground were exceptional,” he said.

Ayres recalled that some of the slides seemed significantly taller and the cowboy swings were unique.

“I do have to say that the umbrellas were one of my favorites partially because they were only found at the Gardens,” said Ayres.

As far as Ayres was concerned, the boardwalk, particularly the arcade were amazing, and although some games at Paneek’s Carnival Emporium only worked sporadically, it was a necessary stop.

Other memories surfaced as well.

“The salty 5-cent popcorn was great,” recalled Ayres, “and there were always fountains nearby bubbling with fresh cold water.”

Ayres recalled how his parents accepted the news that the Gardens was closing because they felt it was the price residents paid for living in a mining town.

“My parents were of the opinion anything the company wanted to do they would do no matter what the opposition was,” he said.

Ayres recalled the Nov. 12, 1973 devastating fire.

“It was like adding insult to injury,” he said. “My family felt every fire in Butte was arson-related and that the Company was probably behind it.”

Years later, Ayres got involved with the carousel project. He, along with hundreds of other volunteers, helped to bring the Spirit of Columbia Gardens Carousel at Stodden Park to fruition.

The carousel, with its many beautifully-painted horses, is a testament to their commitment to the project.

On July 27, 2018, 45 years after the Gardens permanently closed, the Spirit of Columbia Gardens Carousel was open to the public. Ayres remembered feeling relieved that the carousel was finally done.

On that July day, the Butte man stood back in awe.

“I didn’t realize the magnitude of what we had done and what an accomplishment it was for Butte,” he said.

Editor’s Note: Fifty years ago, Butte’s Columbia Gardens opened for its final season. The resort would close after Labor Day 1973 to make room for expanded mining. For nearly 75 years, it was a place of innocence, where children laughed and played and men and women danced the night away. It was so special for so long, The Montana Standard will be featuring “Columbia Gardens Memories” on Tuesdays in the coming months. Some expanded stories will be presented in the future, too. Online, several Butte and Anaconda residents will share their own personal memories in a series of videos. We hope you enjoy this step back in time as people share their heartfelt memories.