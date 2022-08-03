Jeremy Bullock Safe Schools Summit set Aug. 9-10 in Butte

National, regional, and state experts in school safety headline a Montana statewide safe schools summit on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 9-10, in Butte to discuss and advance best practices for student and educator safety and creating safer school environments. Designed for school safety teams, educators, SROs, administrators, school nurses, mental health professionals, law enforcement, and emergency and disaster preparedness coordinators, the Jeremy Bullock Safe Schools Summit has a theme of School Safety – Fostering Resilience.

“In light of the recent mass shootings across the nation, the Jeremy Bullock Safe Schools Summit could not be more relevant in taking time to reflect on our own safety plans, protocols, and needs assessments, '' said Judy Jonart, superintendent of Butte Public Schools. “We are so fortunate to have this summit and the opportunities to network, share insights, develop improvement plans, and participate in breakouts that provide opportunities to improve our ability to keep all students safe and secure.”

The safety conference is held in conjunction with, and through the support of the University of Montana Safe Schools Center, Jeremy Bullock Trust and Bullock Families, Montana Office of Public Instruction, Butte School District No. 1, Jeremy Bullock Safe Schools Summit Planning Committee, and the Butte Police Department.

“Students, teachers, parents, law enforcement, administrators and others working with youth, have experienced fear and mental fatigue and we are all looking for answers and hope,” says Bill and Robin Bullock, Jeremy’s parents. “We, along with a dedicated group of family, friends and experts, are proud to present to you the latest research, trends and programs to support student and staff safety. You will have the opportunity to discover new ways of thinking about school safety through our outstanding workshop sessions and be inspired by our keynote speakers.”

Wednesday will feature the School Safety Recognition Awards Ceremony. The awards are part of the Summit’s effort to promote school safety and will provide an opportunity to highlight the exceptional work of select honorees that make a significant difference in making our schools and communities safer. Categories include: Champion of School Safety, Youth Safety Spotlight Award, and School Resource Officer of the Year.

The third annual Safe Schools Summit has been established in memory of Jeremy Bullock and his tragic death at the Margaret Leary Elementary School in Butte on April 12, 1994. The event will take place at the Copper King Convention Center and Hotel. Additional information about the Summit, as well as registration details, can be found at: https://jeremybullocksafeschools.com.