Former Butte Rescue Mission Director Rocky Lyons, who prevailed in a wrongful termination case against the Mission in August, has now won money damages for a false arrest in Jefferson County.

The county admitted that a dispatcher negligently told a deputy a theft warrant for Lyons was valid when it was not, and last week a federal jury in Butte awarded Lyons $12,500 in damages.

Her attorneys are dissatisfied with the amount but have not decided whether to appeal. Regardless, they say, Lyons proved she should never have been cuffed and arrested at her home in Whitehall on June 3, 2021 and driven 40 miles north in a patrol car to the county jail in Boulder.

The jury decision capped three years of litigation and events all tied to Lyons’ tenure as director of the Butte Rescue Mission and her firing in January 2020.

She won a wrongful termination suit in August, prosecutors dismissed a felony embezzlement charge in January as part of a deferred prosecution, and the federal jury decided damages against Jefferson County last Tuesday.

“Rocky sits here today a mix of emotions,” her attorney, Larry Henke, told The Montana Standard on Monday. “She is gratified that each of the three cases have been resolved, each in her favor. She is disheartened, however, that the three cases were even necessary.

“At the end of the day, this is an experience that will be a permanent scar on her emotional well-being that may diminish over time, but it will never be gone nor erased by these victories,” he said.

Cory Kirsch, chairman of the Jefferson County Commissioners, said the arrest was a misstep and the county took responsibility for it.

“The jury awarded what they thought was fair and we are OK with that,” he said Monday.

Prosecutors in Butte-Silver Bow County filed a felony theft charge against Lyons on June 2, 2021 alleging she used Rescue Mission accounts to make $11,391 in purchases for personal use when she was executive director. It also accused her of trying to get $5,210 in vacation pay she wasn’t entitled to.

An arrest warrant on the charge was issued and Lyons learned about it when The Montana Standard contacted her for comment the next morning. Also that June 3 morning, a Butte police detective notified Jefferson County law enforcement of the warrant.

Lyons made arrangements on June 3 and appeared that afternoon before Butte Justice of the Peace Ben Pezdark. She was then booked and released without bond and Butte-Silver Bow officials said the warrant was quashed at 4:58 p.m. that day.

They entered its cancelation in an online database available to all law enforcement agencies in Montana and at 5:15 p.m., the Standard posted a breaking news story saying Lyons had been booked and released.

But about three hours later, a Jefferson County deputy showed up at Lyons’ house in Whitehall. She told him she had already appeared, the warrant was no longer valid and showed him documents backing that up.

He checked with a dispatcher, was told it was still valid and, according to Lyons’ lawsuit, said something to the effect of “If I believed everyone who told me they didn’t have a warrant, I would never arrest anyone.”

The deputy cuffed her, put her in the back of his patrol car for 15 to 20 minutes then drove her to the Sheriff’s Department in Boulder. At Lyons’ request, a booking officer there called Butte-Silver Bow and was told the warrant had been recalled earlier in the day. She was then allowed to leave.

Lyons filed a federal lawsuit the next week alleging “unlawful arrest, detainment, transport and imprisonment.” It was initially filed against the deputy but Jefferson and Butte-Silver Bow counties were later named as defendants.

Henke said Jefferson County could be liable for negligent hiring and training related to executing warrants and Butte-Silver Bow could be liable if someone called the deputy about the warrant when it was already invalid.

The deputy and Butte-Silver Bow were later dropped from the case and on March 10, a few days before the trial, Jefferson County acknowledged that the dispatcher was its employee and had negligently said the warrant was valid, Henke said.

“They made us defend the case all the way up until the Friday before trial,” Henke said.

So when a six-person jury convened last Tuesday, March 13, its only duty was to determine “the nature and the amount of harm” Lyons had suffered and how much she should get.

Henke had suggested in an initial letter in June 2021 that Lyons was seeking $1.5 million in damages from Jefferson County and $500,000 from Butte-Silver Bow. But he said he didn’t name or argue for a specific figure on March 13.

Jefferson County suggested $10,000 during closing arguments, Henke said.

“I told the jury, “I just don’t know. I’d like to see $10 million in there but I’m not on the jury,” Henke said.

If there is no appeal, three years of litigation will likely come to an end.

Lyons won the wrongful termination suit against the Rescue Mission in August and a jury awarded her $104,673 in damages, saying the Mission board violated its own manual when it fired Lyons in January 2020.

The jury also said the Mission did not prove she intentionally misused Mission funds when she was executive director and ruled that Lyons didn’t owe any money for excess vacation and sick time.

Prosecutors later amended the theft charge to an amount less than $5,000 but in a deferred prosecution agreement, even that will be permanently dismissed if Lyons meets terms that include community service.