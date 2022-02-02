Jeff Welsch to lead Montana newsrooms for Lee Enterprises

Jeff Welsch, a longtime Montana journalist, author and news executive, is taking an expanded role at Lee Enterprises' Montana newspapers.

Welsch, the co-founder and editor of 406mtsports.com, Lee’s statewide sports news web site, and executive sports editor for all of the Lee’s properties in the state, will take over leadership of the news operations as well as sports.

Welsch was named Wednesday as Montana Editor by David McCumber, news director for Lee Enterprises in the western United States. Welsch will oversee the news and sports operations at the Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Record, The Montana Standard, the Missoulian and the Ravalli Republic.

“Jeff is a thoughtful, driven journalist with a passion for Montana, outstanding news skills and a deep regard for the people who work for him,” McCumber said. “His leadership will make all of our Montana enterprises better.”

Welsch, who worked for newspapers in Arizona, Idaho and Oregon before moving to Montana in 2004, took over as sports editor at The Gazette in 2014 and assumed his role with 406mtsports.com at its creation in 2016.

“I couldn’t be more excited, privileged and humbled at the opportunity to work with our talented teams across Montana and play a formative role in the continued evolution of the industry in our great state,” Welsch said. “I’ve always believed that good journalism is a community talking to itself. It is my aim to listen to what matters to Montanans and have our coverage reflect their interests and concerns.”

As a sports reporter, Welsch has won national Associated Press Sports Editors awards for column writing and enterprise reporting. His sports sections in Bozeman and Corvallis, Oregon, also won national APSE awards.

Welsch has authored or co-authored six books, including “Montana Greats: From A (Absarokee) to Z (Zurich), The Greatest From 264 Montana Communities” and “Backroads & Byways of Montana” with his wife, Sherry Moore.

