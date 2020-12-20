Jeff Miller: A chief in every way

Even when they were kids, fishing and riding motorcycles and heading off after school to scurry up gophers “with rifles slung over our shoulders,” Craig Moody knew his best buddy Jeff Miller could have charted any course he wanted.
“All through high school, Jeff was the smartest kid I ever met in my life,” Moody said. “I had like three classes my senior year. I was done by 10 or 11 a.m. Jeff just stayed in school all day. He loved it. He was a great, smart kid.”
After graduating from Butte High School in 1982, when the mines hit hard times and jobs of any kind in Butte were hard to come by, the two went to Montana Tech. Miller’s father had been a miner so Jeff enrolled in mining engineering classes.
A few days in, they ran into each other on campus and Miller told his friend he was heading over to the General Office Building.
“I said, ‘What are you doing over at the General Office Building, you changing classes?’” Moody said.
“He said, ‘Nope. Getting my money back. College isn’t for me.’”
As big and sudden as that decision seemed to be, it was no real surprise.
“He always knew what he wanted to be,” Moody said. “He was one of those guys who knew from day one. All he ever wanted to be is a fireman.”
But Miller spent two decades in law enforcement before he was paid to put out fires. When he finally got on with the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department in early 2004, it was as the chief.
Colleagues say he was a damn good cop and damn good firefighter and chief, a post he’s retiring from on Dec. 31. But it’s the personal sides to Miller that in quiet but profound ways make him special.
Ask those who know him best and you’ll hear lots of the same descriptions.
Sharp. Steady. Honest. Humble. Loyal. Patient. Positive. Respectful. Respected. Got your back.
There’s nothing pretentious about Jeff Miller, so they aren’t words he uses to describe himself. But in fact, he’s a blend of all of them.
“I’ve been fortunate to work with heroes for 31 years and I’ve never met a better man,” said Sheriff Ed Lester. “He’s as solid as they come. He’s the real deal.”
THE EARLY YEARS
Miller was born in Philipsburg, where father, Jack, worked in the mines and then owned and ran a hardware store before moving the family to Butte. Miller was in the third grade and has called Butte home ever since.
He says he was “never much of an athlete” growing up, but Miller liked school and got good grades. His three siblings all went to college.
“For my folks, that was important to them because neither of them was college-educated,” Miller said.
His sister Barb is a nurse, his brother Ed a dentist and his sister Nancy is a school teacher. Miller was charting a different course before he got his high school diploma.
“He had maps of Butte and he knew every street and how to get there,” Moody recalls. “He volunteered at the volunteer fire department, learning the ropes, but he wasn’t old enough to join.”
When he finished high school and was old enough to be a firefighter, and earn a living doing it, the Anaconda Company was on the verge of shutting down and the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department wasn’t hiring.
Miller gave Tech a shot, briefly, then tried to join the Marine Corps to be a firefighter for them and serve his country. But he had lost a kidney after a motorcycle crash when he was 13 and they disqualified him for medical reasons.
Butte police were hiring at the time so Miller took their test and was appointed to the department in 1984. It was a good second option.
“I think like most kids I was enamored with firefighters and law enforcement officers,” Miller said. “I think it was the unknown, the adrenaline, all of those things that go along with those careers.”
Miller started out as a patrol officer and a few years later, met Michelle Armstrong through her mother, Nadine, and father, Bob Armstrong, who was the fire chief in Butte. Miller and Michelle married in 1989.
“By the time they actually started having openings with the fire department, I had some tenure with the police department and I had a young family and you know how that goes,” Miller said. “It was easier to stay there.”
THE POLICE YEARS
So he did, working his way through the ranks with promotions to patrol sergeant then patrol lieutenant before moving to the detective division, where he ultimately became a captain and chief of detectives. He also served on the SWAT team for 11 years.
He politely declined to list and talk about most memorable, intense moments as an officer. But when asked specifically about it, he acknowledged being on duty when a despondent Terry Rossland loaded his Dodge Colt with gasoline and pipe bombs.
Rossland made his way Uptown, where officers desperately tried to talk him out of blowing up his car on Main Street. He blew it up anyway, injuring several people, and 10 months later, took his own life.
Miller recalled the day — December 20, 1989 — because it was his first shift as a patrol sergeant. But even at prodding, he didn’t get into splashy details.
“It was a very interesting shift,” he said. “It was quite an event.”
That was it.
It was the way Miller carried himself at all times that impressed fellow officers such as Lester and Jerome McCarthy.
“He was my supervisor for a period of time and he’s one of those guys you want to go out and work hard for because you don’t want to disappoint the guy,” Lester said.
Miller would argue with people now and then, Lester said, when they wouldn’t move their car or were going to jail. And there were times it got rough.
“I’ve seen him in physical altercations with people who’ve been in domestic disturbances or bar fights, and not only did he handle himself, people would get up handcuffed and understand they were arrested for a reason and they were arrested by a professional. It was pretty impressive.”
McCarthy worked under Miller for years in the patrol division and says he was an excellent leader and supervisor who was honest and “always had the ability to take responsibility for the good, the bad and the ugly.”
“There’s no doubt that watching and learning from Jeff Miller molded me as a young officer and has a lot do with who I am today,” said McCarthy, who is now city judge in Butte.
Miller truly follows the Golden Rule, McCarthy says. They developed a strong bond as partners in the detective division and are very close friends today.
“Jeff’s values are non-negotiable and in my opinion, it’s one of the reasons he has been so successful in both his personal and professional life,” McCarthy said.
THE FIRE CHIEF YEARS
When Bob Armstrong retired as Butte-Silver Bow’s fire services manager, or chief, in 2003, Miller, nearing 20 years on the police force, applied for the job.
“I had been a volunteer, I understood the system so I put my name in, thinking I could make a difference, and really, honestly, I didn’t think I would get the job because there were some other people that put in,” he recalled.
But Judy Jacobson, then chief executive of Butte-Silver Bow, called and offered him the job.
Some people suspected that because Armstrong was Miller’s father-in-law, the two had planned out the entire transition. That never happened, Miller said.
“When it came open I talked it over with my wife and thought, ‘I’m going to put my application in like everyone else and let the chips fall where they may.’”
A panel of seven, including citizens and members of the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Commission who evaluate and recommend firefighter hires, reviewed the applicants and chose Miller. They cited his superior management skills, among other qualities.
“He was No. 1 on everybody’s list,” Jacobson said when announcing the appointment. “He was the top choice of everyone.”
It was no surprise to Rick Ryan, who went to high school with Miller and was a captain with the fire department then. As fire services director, Miller had oversight of training, equipment and more than 35 firefighters.
“They were looking for an administrator and his administrative skills are second to none,” Ryan said. “He can come in and manage a department and work with guys and not micromanage his crews. He did that when he was a cop, as a sergeant, as a detective.”
He was that way at the scene, too.
At big fires, Miller would ask Ryan or other battalion chiefs what they needed. He trusted them to run the show, Ryan said, and was willing to be a “logistics guy” or a “PIO,” or whatever role they needed.
And if it meant going in, Miller went in.
“If there was a fireman down or whatever, he’d be banging the door down right behind you,” Ryan said.
Miller says the department got some new equipment during his tenure, training was improved and expanded somewhat, and technology got better.
“I think the department has always historically been great at suppressing fires and I think we’ve tried to keep up with the times,” he said.
When he first took the job, he had hoped to ease tensions between the paid and volunteer departments. He had been a volunteer for many years himself.
Frictions have ebbed and flowed over the years, spiking with certain events, and overall, Miller believes relations have gotten better over the years. But the edge is still there, and he takes some of the blame.
“Most of the tensions aren’t with the firefighters,” Miller said. “They’re out there doing their jobs, career or volunteer. Most of the tensions are political ones at the chief level, from my level to the volunteer chiefs. And a lot of the times, it simply has to do with money.”
Money, Miller says, was the most challenging aspect of the job.
“I think every fire chief in America would tell you there’s never enough funding to have enough people on duty at the station, and the critical thing to responding is that first couple of minutes,” he said.
With help from a federal grant, he was able to hire four additional firefighters in 2017. He’s thankful for that and he’s thankful for all the volunteer departments in the county, too.
He’s also aware of the size and economy of Butte “and you have to temper that with your requests,” he said. But he always wanted funding for more firefighters.
Not everything he did as chief was popular.
In the summer of 2015, after days and days of hot, dry conditions, Miller asked commissioners to ban the sale and use of fireworks, effective July 2. Too much fire danger, he said.
The request drew protests from fireworks vendors and curses from some citizens, since the entire Summit Valley, like no other place in Montana, is loud and lit up every July 3rd and 4th. Commissioners went along, but to a lot of people, Miller was the bad guy.
“I took none of it personally,” he said. “When you’re in a position to make decisions, you don’t always make the most popular decisions. I have to be able to look myself in the mirror at night and I’d rather have some angst against me than somebody lose their life.”
ALL THE YEARS
To those who know him best, it’s not what Miller did as a police officer or firefighter that make him special. It’s how he has been as a husband, father and friend. It’s all the things Miller has been all his life.
“It’s funny, because when we were engaged and getting married, everybody kept telling me and my parents how lucky I was, and we kind of joked about it,” Michelle Miller said. “Well, it turns out, he is a great guy. He really is.”
Michelle has a PhD in psychology and is a mental health professional, and the couple had three boys, Matthew, Kyle and Connor, all adults now. Growing up, they thought it was cool their dad was a police officer, especially when he’d turn the flashing siren lights on for them. When he became a fireman, well, that was cool, too.
“But as a dad,” Michelle said, “he was a really good role model and very patient. I was probably the one who was more of a disciplinarian, and he could be. But he was just really patient.”
As a friend, his close ones say, you couldn’t get any better.
“You won’t find anyone more loyal than Jeff,” McCarthy says. “If Jeff is your friend, he’s there for you thick and thin.”
Like Lester, Ryan called Miller “the real deal.”
“I’m biased, he’s one of my best friends, but I couldn’t speak highly enough of him,” Ryan said. “I couldn’t say enough good things about him.”
Miller says he’s had two great careers and at 56, he’s ready to do something different. Maybe just something part-time, something to keep busy, but something different.
“Sometimes an agency or department needs to have a change in leadership so they can grow and move forward,” he said. “I think it’s a good time for that and it’s a good time for me. My wife and I talked a lot and did a lot of thinking, and the time is right.”
Moody says he’s looking forward to his friend’s next chapter, whatever it is. But whatever it is, it won’t change his friend.
Moody was best man at Miller’s wedding and moved to Missoula long ago. He’s been a locomotive engineer for 31 years now, and the two only see each other a couple of times a year.
But they’re still as close as they were years ago, walking behind the Big M, rifles slung over their shoulders, looking for gophers.
“I’ve never met anybody in my life who has bad-mouthed him or even had a reason to bad-mouth him,” Moody said. “I don’t even think I’m being biased.
“I don’t think I can put that man on a pedestal tall enough,” he said. “That’s how much he’s meant to me over the years and to his family and his colleagues.”
