Jeff Miller: A chief in every way

Not everything he did as chief was popular.

In the summer of 2015, after days and days of hot, dry conditions, Miller asked commissioners to ban the sale and use of fireworks, effective July 2. Too much fire danger, he said.

The request drew protests from fireworks vendors and curses from some citizens, since the entire Summit Valley, like no other place in Montana, is loud and lit up every July 3rd and 4th. Commissioners went along, but to a lot of people, Miller was the bad guy.

“I took none of it personally,” he said. “When you’re in a position to make decisions, you don’t always make the most popular decisions. I have to be able to look myself in the mirror at night and I’d rather have some angst against me than somebody lose their life.”

ALL THE YEARS

To those who know him best, it’s not what Miller did as a police officer or firefighter that make him special. It’s how he has been as a husband, father and friend. It’s all the things Miller has been all his life.

“It’s funny, because when we were engaged and getting married, everybody kept telling me and my parents how lucky I was, and we kind of joked about it,” Michelle Miller said. “Well, it turns out, he is a great guy. He really is.”