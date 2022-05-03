Jacob Wheeler Foundation announces scholarships

Dunn plans to attend Montana State University and was involved in competitive dancing, Montana History Club and was a member of the National Honor Society. Trefts plans to attend Montana State University and was captain of both the BHS swim and tennis teams and is a member of both the National Honor Society and Science National Honor Society. McMahon plans to attend the University of Montana Western and was member of the National Honor Society and has been involved with volleyball, track and the Special Olympics state basketball.