Jacob Wheeler Foundation announces scholarships

The Jacob Wheeler Foundation recently awarded $8,500 in scholarships to Butte graduating seniors.
Butte High School seniors Brysynn Dunn, Carley Trefts and Kennadie McMahon are recipients of $1,000 scholarships.
Dunn plans to attend Montana State University and was involved in competitive dancing, Montana History Club and was a member of the National Honor Society. Trefts plans to attend Montana State University and was captain of both the BHS swim and tennis teams and is a member of both the National Honor Society and Science National Honor Society. McMahon plans to attend the University of Montana Western and was member of the National Honor Society and has been involved with volleyball, track and the Special Olympics state basketball.
The foundation awarded $750 scholarships to Nick Verlanic and MaKinzie Mason. In addition, eight $500 scholarships were awarded this year to Olivia Quinn, McKenzie Case, Madison Faulkner, Kodie Hoagland, Emma Quist, Sophie Archibald, Max Demarais and Taylor Burke.
The Jacob Wheeler Foundation’s mission is to provide memorial scholarships and support to the community through activities that promote suicide awareness and prevention and offer survivor support.