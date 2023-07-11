SHERIDAN — Jackson’s Garden on Mill Creek Road in Sheridan will host its annual brunch and auction fundraiser from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 30.

The event is free, but donations are accepted. Prior to the brunch, an ecumenical worship service will be held at 9 a.m.

This brunch is the perfect opportunity for community members to enjoy good food, conversation and tour the flower and vegetable gardens. Everyone is invited to attend.

Jackson’s Garden, a non-profit, helps the community grow healthy foods. All proceeds go toward operating the garden. For more details, call 406-596-1005 or visit www.jacksonsgarden.org.