It's settled: Butte's summer fireworks window cut by four days

Butte-Silver Bow’s fireworks season in late June and early July will be cut from 12 days to eight days under an ordinance change commissioners have finally settled on and approved.

After months of vocal input from residents who want new restrictions and those who favor the status quo, commissioners voted 6-4 Wednesday night to reduce the 12-day window for selling and lighting fireworks.

The council gave a preliminary nod to the move in November but postponed a final vote so more changes could be considered. But in the end, the only consensus they could reach was sticking with the initial plan.

There was plenty of council discussion and debate last year, but the only one who spoke directly to the change Wednesday night was Commissioner Jim Fisher.

“I just don’t know that we accomplished anything by doing this,” said Fisher, one of the three commissioners who voted against the measure.

Commissioner Michele Shea was among those who sought some kind of compromise from the beginning.

“Some people will think we are going too far and some people will think we aren’t going far enough,” Shea told The Montana Standard on Tuesday. “That is probably a sign it’s a good compromise.”

Under current local law, fireworks can be sold and used in Butte-Silver Bow County from June 24 through July 5 and from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31. There are no nightly cut-off times for doing either, though some fireworks stands shut down at 10 p.m. except on July 3 and July 4.

Under the ordinance change, which will take effect in 30 days, fireworks could be sold and used from June 27 through July 4 while keeping the same three days in late December.

The popularity of fireworks in Butte is on clear display for two weeks every summer and is especially intense on July 3 and July 4. When viewed on those nights from higher elevations, the Summit Valley is a light show.

But many residents say the explosions stretch way past midnight and are especially hard on the elderly, people with mental health issues and dogs. Many wanted a shorter season and nightly cut-off times for sales and use.

Lots of people aired their complaints before council after this past Fourth of July, but commissioners also heard from many who opposed any changes. They say Butte celebrates like no other place in Montana and the fireworks season is woven into the city’s fabric.

Shea found merit in both arguments.

“It (fireworks season) is what we do in Butte. It’s who we are,” she said. “Nobody wants to ruin anyone’s good time. But my constituents want me to do something.”

When asked to weigh in last year, Sheriff Ed Lester said he wasn’t advocating one way or the other. But he did say a nightly cut-off time would be hard to enforce.

“If somebody lights a bottle rocket at 4 o’clock in the morning, you hear it, you drive over there. There’s not a lot of people who are going to say, ‘Yeah, that was me,’” Lester told commissioners in August, raising his hand.

He said the only way to effectively curb the use of fireworks was to cut days they can be sold.

“If you sell them on the 24th, people are going to light them on the 24th,” he said.

