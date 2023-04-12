Every year about this time, give or take a few weeks, they pop up by the thousands in Butte and every other city and town in Montana.

Bigger potholes on busier streets can reveal themselves much earlier, even mid-winter, due to traffic volume alone. Others in neighborhoods and side streets can stay hidden for months until a string of warmer days melts away their masks of snow and ice.

Every driver in Butte knows that process just occurred here, and yes, so does Butte-Silver Bow’s Public Works Department.

It recently deployed a second two-man crew and DuraPatcher machine, Public Works Director Mark Neary said Wednesday, and they’re trying to fill in the moonscape as fast as they can.

It’s actually a never-ending problem that gets worse in the colder months. In the prior fiscal year that ended last July, Neary said the county filled about 19,000 potholes.

“As of right now, since my last presentation (last summer), we’ve done almost 10,000,” Neary said. “And from January until now, we’ve done almost 3,000.”

The numbers are about to skyrocket and they’ll likely be higher than recent melting seasons in Butte, Neary says, because “it’s probably been one of the worst winters we’ve had in quite a while.”

It’s still too early to get to some of the demons.

The warmer weather cleared most of the snow and ice from many streets this past week but runoff from melting snow everywhere else, including the mountains, can last for weeks.

And, of course, winter hasn’t left for good.

Light snow fell in Butte much of Wednesday afternoon, one to two inches were possible Wednesday night and an additional two to four inches were predicted for Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Missoula.

That will mean more water.

“People are hitting potholes and they’re reporting them but if they’re full of water, we can’t do anything with them,” Neary said. “And now it’s snowing outside.

“All of that comes down and hits these low spots and that’s where most of the potholes are — in low spots where water can’t get off the streets and is trying to get to storm drains,” Neary said. “If the potholes are full of water when people hit them, they break down even further.”

Neary said Washoe Street and Dewey Boulevard is a prime example.

"The road has deteriorated real bad but it's full of water," he said. "There's nothing we can do until the water dries up."

The county uses DuraPatcher machines to fill the vast majority of potholes. The machines are pulled behind trucks and together they deliver a mix of asphalt emulsion and fine gravel to the pothole.

The county used to have a plant that made asphalt but it could not operate in cold weather so it didn’t start up until April or May. The DuraPatchers can be used in cold weather and hauled anywhere quickly, so the county bought a second one several years ago.

Neary says they aren’t perfect but do a pretty good job, quickly. A second machine and crew were deployed a few weeks ago for the seasonal crunch, he said.

A lot of people call the Public Works Department to report potholes but residents can also report them on the county’s website — www.co.silverbow.mt.us — via a “Report a Concern” link and then “Report a Pothole link.”

It has an interactive map that allows you to pinpoint the location of the pothole and you can also upload a photo and leave contact information.