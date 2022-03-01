'It's our legacy': B'nai Israel Cultural Center nods at the past while looking to the future

Big plans loom for Congregation B’nai Israel this summer, including tours, lectures and other events. Coming on the heels of a feasibility study done through a collaboration that included Helena non-profit Preserve Montana, the Butte Archives and Congregation B’nai Israel, the tentatively titled B’nai Israel Cultural Center has been a passion for Aubrey Jaap and Ellen Crain of the Butte Archives and congregation members Janet Cornish, David Canty and Glen Rafish.

All five people are on the board of Community Culture and Heritage Inc., a Montana non-profit established in 1995 by Cornish and others, which will facilitate the transfer of ownership of the building from the congregation to an entity not yet identified.

The building is in great shape because the congregation has been working to keep it that way, Rafish said. “We're trying so hard to preserve it on our own, but we see down in the future that we won't be able to.” He added that the temple recently purchased and installed a $35,000 furnace in the building.

The temple is important not only to the Jewish community, but to the larger community of Butte, Crain said.

Jewish people were very involved in Butte’s early life, Crain said, including the establishment of its government and school systems. They also established many of the first businesses of Butte.

Cornish, member of Congregation B’nai for about 40 years, added that the first mayor of Butte, Henry Jacobs, was Jewish.

The Butte Archives began looking at a future use for the temple as a result of a project launched in 2017 called the All Nations Exhibit, in which 17 different ethnic groups were featured in different panels. Upon realizing some groups, such as the Jewish, German and Hispanic communities were underrepresented, the Archives partnered with Preserve Montana to focus on these groups and create collections featuring family stories and artifacts from members of each community.

“Out of that project with the Jewish community specifically, came out that there was a need to look for a future use for the temple,” Jaap said.

Because of this, the All Nations Exhibit is planned to be the first event the temple holds this summer, Crain said. The 17 panels will be on display at the temple all summer, Jaap said. There are also talks of musical events and presentations that haven’t been confirmed.

Jaap applied last year for a grant up to $15,000 from the Urban Revitalization Agency to cover half the cost of a feasibility study to best figure out how to forge ahead while preserving both the building and its history.

Although Jewish heritage is an important piece of the project, Cornish emphasized that this undertaking is really about the diversity of the community.

The cultural center has captured both local and national attention, which Cornish, Canty and Rafish attribute to the Archives. Butte historic preservation architect Lesley Gilmore donated her time to do a thorough building condition report for the feasibility study, including plans for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance so the temple can serve as a public space. Aaron Rosen, a rabbi and director of the Henry Luce III Center for the Arts and Religion at Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C., offered a national context to the local Butte community for the study.

Middle Tennessee State University will send two interns this summer and one each year for the next four, paid by the university. The interns are coming under the guidance of Carroll Van West, the director of the university’s Center for Historic Preservation and will assist with development of interpretation of the history of the building as well as event planning.

Crain said it’s important for the community to know that because of all the generous donations the project has gotten from MTSU and people like Gilmore and Rosen, there is no tangible cost to the community at this time.

“It’s not going to cost the people of Butte anything, it’s not going to cost the government anything,” she said.

Congregation B’nai has been standing proudly on West Galena Street in Butte since 1903. Steeped in history, it’s difficult to find a wall in the building that is unadorned with some sort of reminder of the past, whether it be pictures, memoriam boards, or a signed piece of paper commemorating the temple’s 70th anniversary.

In the basement, there are pictures of Canty’s confirmation class, alongside pictures of Rafish’s father, and his own father leading services. Near the entrance of the basement, there’s a table that holds postcards illustrated with a painting of Congregation B'nai done by late congregation member Sonia Berman Ehrlich.

Membership in the congregation has fallen dramatically since its height, when there was an estimated 75 families. There is now just a handful who belong to the congregation. Canty and Rafish, who grew up together at the temple, remember when they were kids and attended services with 35 or 40 other families.

“In the ritual observation of Judaism, to gather to pray, you have to have a quorum, which is called a minyan, and there has to be enough, there has to be at least 10 people,” Cornish said. “And that doesn’t mean you can’t pray individually, but the whole notion of a congregation has to be made up of at least 10.”

Currently, there are not enough members of the temple to make up a minyan, Cornish said.

Canty said there’s a running joke between the members of the temple that back when he was a child, if a person wanted to pray, they just had to knock on the three businesses next door to make up a minyan, something that isn’t possible now.

Butte is not unique in this trend. The number of Jewish families in smaller communities has been decreasing for decades, as has the number of families that are members of a temple. There are myriad reasons for this, not the least of which is that the number of people who attend temple, church or mosque has gone down in the past several years.

A survey done by the Pew Research Center in 2021 found 29% of U.S. adults said they had no religious affiliation, a 6% increase from 2016.

Although the building will mostly be used for the project, Cornish said that the project has not closed the door on larger religious events, such as weddings and life cycle ceremonies.

“[The temple] has been a gift to us, and we feel very strongly about making sure that the community and all parties continue to cherish and protect it. It’s our legacy.”

