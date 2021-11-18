It's official: Zach Osborne is Butte-Silver Bow's new fire chief

Less than eight months after confirming him as Butte-Silver Bow’s fire marshal, commissioners have given an enthusiastic nod to Zach Osborne as the county’s new fire chief.

In a unanimous vote Wednesday night, they endorsed Chief Executive J.P. Gallaher’s appointment of Osborne to replace outgoing Chief Brian Doherty, who is leaving to take a new job at NorthWestern Energy.

“We are fortunate that we have such a qualified individual stepping into his shoes,” Gallagher said before the council’s 12-0 vote. “I know that we are in great hands with Zach. He’s a dedicated fireman. He’s dedicated to Butte.

“He’s a Butte native and I know his heart is true to what we have here,” Gallagher said.

Doherty held the same position Osborne did — fire marshal and assistant chief — before he was elevated to the top post in February after longtime Fire Chief Jeff Miller retired. Doherty is ending a 24-year career with the department and joining NorthWestern Energy’s gas transmission division.

Gallagher said recently that he had conferred with the Fire Commission and its members agreed that Osborne should become the next chief and director of fire services.

Osborne was at Wednesday night’s council meeting and was joined by his wife, Mara, and his young daughters Tenley and Kesten. Firefighters with the department were also on hand to show their support.

As he did in March when commissioners confirmed him as fire marshal, Osborne accepted his latest promotion with humility.

“I am very appreciative of the fire chiefs that I had before me that paved the way to my success, especially Chief Miller and Chief Doherty, who showed me what leadership is and showed me the hard work that it takes to do good at this job,” Osborne said.

Osborne was born and raised in Butte and graduated from Butte High School in 2001. He went to the University of Montana Western for two years and played basketball before injuries forced him to give up hoops.

He transferred to the University of Montana in Missoula and was a Big Sky All-Conference sprinter for the Grizzlies for three years. He graduated in 2005 with degrees in elementary education and health and human performance.

He was an eighth-grade teacher at East Middle School in Butte before he became a Butte-Silver Bow firefighter in 2008. He has been a captain with the department the past two years.

He thanked Mara for being with him during his time in the fire service and then thanked his fellow firefighters in the room for “showing support just like they’ve done my whole career.”

