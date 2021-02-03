It's official: Council backs Doherty as B-SB fire chief

Commissioners confirmed Brian Doherty as the new director of Fire Services in Butte-Silver Bow by giving his appointment by Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher full backing Wednesday night.

All 11 commissioners present during the virtual meeting gave Doherty a thumbs-up.

“He’s a hard worker, he came up through the ranks, he goes above and beyond,” Commissioner John Sorich, a longtime member of the county’s Fire Advisory Committee, said earlier Wednesday. “He’s just a logical choice.”

Gallagher told commissioners Wednesday night that Doherty had his complete confidence.

"I believe in Brian," he said. "I think he's going to do a wonderful job."

Doherty has been a firefighter in Butte since 1998, became fire marshal in 2015 and for several years was assistant fire chief under Jeff Miller, who was chief of the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department from 2004 until he retired on Dec. 31.

The county Fire Commission reviewed more than 20 applications for the top post, narrowed it to six and later to three and last week recommended Doherty get the job. Gallagher agreed and asked commissioners to concur with the appointment.