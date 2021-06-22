It's official: Butte's tourism district gets a 10-year renewal

The Butte Civic Center has been cashing in on the county’s Tourism Business Improvement District for several years now, bringing sports tournaments and visitors to the Mining City with their pocketbooks in tow.
The district has steered $227,000 to the Civic Center over the past decade, allowing Center Director Bill Melvin to bid for tournaments two years out with bigger cash incentives to land them.
He says a University of Montana survey conducted a few years ago showed that each overnight visitor to Butte spends an average of $85 a day here on rooms, restaurants and other expenses. Some tournaments bring in as many as 16 teams.
“So when you think about that, it’s not only the players, it’s the coaches, the cheerleaders, the bands and all the associated people that come with them,” Melvin said. “And then you get the spectators. It’s a huge boon for the economy.”
The tourism district, or TBID, has spent $1.6 million on tournaments, festivals, marketing and other efforts over the past 10 years but was to sunset this month. Last week, Butte-Silver Bow commissioners capped off a renewal process that gives it another decade of life.
Hoteliers have charged a nightly room fee of $1 since 2011 and used the revenue to foster tourism and “put heads in beds.” Steve Luebeck, who chairs the board that oversees the district, says it has paid off for hotels and the local economy.
“They shop, they eat in the restaurants, they fuel their cars at the gas stations, they’re all around town,” said Luebeck, general manager of the Fairmont Hot Springs Resort. “I think there’s just a general rising tide of economic activity when you have increased visitation.”
Under Montana law, hoteliers can extend the district themselves if owners of more than 60% of the area of hotel property in the district, called a “footprint,” agree to it and the local government signs off.
There are 19 hotels and motels in Butte-Silver Bow and those making up at least 88% of the footprint wanted to extend the district another 10 years. Commissioners did their part by passing a resolution making that a done deal.
The district’s board of hoteliers has resisted calls to increase the nightly fee from $1 to $2, as several districts in other Montana cities have done. And even though hoteliers strongly supported the 10-year extension, less than 30 percent backed a $2 fee, Luebeck said.
Melvin would like to see a $2 fee but says at $1, the district’s board has been great to the Civic Center. TBID grants have allowed Melvin to “bid tournaments at zero,” making Butte competitive with other Montana cities.
It works like this:
Previous to having TBID grants, Melvin would have to figure in money for security, extra staffing and other expenses in making bids to the Montana High School Association (or other entity) to host basketball or other sports tournaments. Say those expenses totaled $15,000.
If the tournament brought in $100,000 at the gate, the Civic Center would have to “back out” $15,000 for expenses, leaving the MHSA with an $85,000 take. TBID grants are used to cover the Civic Center expenses, so the association knows it will get all the gate revenue. That’s a “zero bid.”
Several cities use TBID money to underwrite tournaments, Melvin says, but Butte has been competitive over the past decade. TBID grants have been used to cover expenses for other events, Melvin says, including a rodeo and the annual NAIA Big Sky Volleyball Challenge tournament in August. It wasn’t held last year due to COVID but is returning this August.
Entities must go through an extensive application process to get TBID money in Butte, with a proven ability to generate, track and report hotel nights that are booked. Marketing plans and attendance and financial reports are also required.
“You’ve got to prove to them that you’re going to put heads in beds,” Melvin said, adding that visitors take in other places, too.
“They get a good taste of the community,” Melvin said.
Luebeck said the board takes its job seriously and goes over grant applications thoroughly before awarding money for events or spending it on media buys or other efforts.
“We conduct our meetings under the Open Meeting Law of Montana and when we distill grant funds, we request and insist on getting after-action reports to see if the activity they predicted actually occurred and see whether or not it’s a good use of public funds for future years,” he said.