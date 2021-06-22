It's official: Butte's tourism district gets a 10-year renewal

If the tournament brought in $100,000 at the gate, the Civic Center would have to “back out” $15,000 for expenses, leaving the MHSA with an $85,000 take. TBID grants are used to cover the Civic Center expenses, so the association knows it will get all the gate revenue. That’s a “zero bid.”

Several cities use TBID money to underwrite tournaments, Melvin says, but Butte has been competitive over the past decade. TBID grants have been used to cover expenses for other events, Melvin says, including a rodeo and the annual NAIA Big Sky Volleyball Challenge tournament in August. It wasn’t held last year due to COVID but is returning this August.

Entities must go through an extensive application process to get TBID money in Butte, with a proven ability to generate, track and report hotel nights that are booked. Marketing plans and attendance and financial reports are also required.

“You’ve got to prove to them that you’re going to put heads in beds,” Melvin said, adding that visitors take in other places, too.

“They get a good taste of the community,” Melvin said.

Luebeck said the board takes its job seriously and goes over grant applications thoroughly before awarding money for events or spending it on media buys or other efforts.