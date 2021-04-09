It's official! Butte Food Co-Op is incorporated

The Butte Food Cooperative has received its official notice of incorporation from the state of Montana and is now accepting payments from those who earlier pledged to become member-owners.

The new board of directors also invites community members to invest in the local venture by purchasing preferred stock.

“It’s been a long and winding road to launch a new food cooperative,” Board President Krissy Kraczkowsky said Friday. “But we’ve successfully completed the legal process and are now asking the 864 people who pledged to join earlier this year to pay their membership fee and make it official.”

Those who did not previously complete the pledge form can now directly join the co-op at the same cost.

Member-owner shares are available for $50 for lifetime membership, with reduced rates for senior citizens, students, and low-income people. Shares can be purchased online at www.ButteFood.Coop, which also provides information about how to pay by mail.

When organizers of the co-op launched an initial membership drive on Jan. 10, they were hoping to gain at least 250 member-owners by March. That was the number they felt was a minimum needed to incorporate.