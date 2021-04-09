It's official! Butte Food Co-Op is incorporated

The Butte Food Cooperative has received its official notice of incorporation from the state of Montana and is now accepting payments from those who earlier pledged to become member-owners.
The new board of directors also invites community members to invest in the local venture by purchasing preferred stock.
“It’s been a long and winding road to launch a new food cooperative,” Board President Krissy Kraczkowsky said Friday. “But we’ve successfully completed the legal process and are now asking the 864 people who pledged to join earlier this year to pay their membership fee and make it official.”
Those who did not previously complete the pledge form can now directly join the co-op at the same cost.
Member-owner shares are available for $50 for lifetime membership, with reduced rates for senior citizens, students, and low-income people. Shares can be purchased online at www.ButteFood.Coop, which also provides information about how to pay by mail.
When organizers of the co-op launched an initial membership drive on Jan. 10, they were hoping to gain at least 250 member-owners by March. That was the number they felt was a minimum needed to incorporate.
They got 540 on the first day alone and by February, nearly 900 people had completed the paperwork necessary to participate in the meeting to incorporate. Many who pledged to join met via Zoom, approved bylaws and elected a board of directors.
The next phase of the co-op’s development, before an actual store opens, is to raise $2.5 million for construction and operating capital. Financing will be raised from the sale of member-owner shares, which is limited to one per person, and the sale of preferred stock to investors, which is available at $500 per share.
The co-op also will be offering in-store recognition to sponsors and donors, and it is seeking start-up grant opportunities from public and private sources. It will also seek loans from credit unions and other financial institutions.
“Our goal has been to make it affordable for everyone to become a co-owner of our community store,” said Vice President Julie Jaksha. “But we also encourage those who can afford it to dig a bit deeper and invest another $500 or more. Based on the level of enthusiasm in the community so far, we think this will be a good investment in our town.”
Once sufficient financial capital is raised, the board of directors will identify a store location to lease, purchase or build. While members will receive some in-store shopping benefits, non-members also will be able to shop at the store.
Besides Kraczkowsky and Jaksha, other elected board members include Megan Babin, secretary; Leo Prigge, treasurer; and board members Casey McConnell, Kaleena Miller and Steve Thompson.