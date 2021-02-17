It's official: Bob Lazzari is Butte-Silver Bow's parks director

Bob Lazzari is officially parks director for Butte-Silver Bow County.

Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday night to concur with the appointment by J.P. Gallagher, who was parks director himself from 2015 until he was elected the county’s chief executive last November. He took office on Dec. 31.

Lazzari has been the parks department’s recreation and special events coordinator the past six years, a job Gallagher has likened to an “assistant director” because it encompasses so many duties and roles. The Parks & Recreation Board also backed the appointment.

"He understands parks and recreation better than anybody in this community," Gallagher told commissioners before the vote. "He has the connections and the ability to do the job extremely well.

"He would step right in and probably do a better job than I ever did."

Lazzari said he was extremely honored to be selected.

“It really means a lot to have J.P. and the Parks and Recreation Board give me their support,” he said. “I feel fortunate to work with the dedicated and talented staff in this department and other departments across the county.

