It's official: Bob Lazzari is Butte-Silver Bow's parks director

Bob Lazzari is officially parks director for Butte-Silver Bow County.
Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday night to concur with the appointment by J.P. Gallagher, who was parks director himself from 2015 until he was elected the county’s chief executive last November. He took office on Dec. 31.
Lazzari has been the parks department’s recreation and special events coordinator the past six years, a job Gallagher has likened to an “assistant director” because it encompasses so many duties and roles. The Parks & Recreation Board also backed the appointment.
"He understands parks and recreation better than anybody in this community," Gallagher told commissioners before the vote. "He has the connections and the ability to do the job extremely well.
"He would step right in and probably do a better job than I ever did."
Lazzari said he was extremely honored to be selected.
“It really means a lot to have J.P. and the Parks and Recreation Board give me their support,” he said. “I feel fortunate to work with the dedicated and talented staff in this department and other departments across the county.
“I feel lucky to live in a place like Butte that offers so many recreational opportunities.”
There are lot more of those today.
The parks system has grown significantly over the past decade, adding miles of new trails and more open spaces, establishing Skyline Park and a new baseball stadium, and overseeing construction and operation of an $8.7 million water park, among other things.
The department has also overseen major upgrades to Stodden Park and Highland View Golf Course made possible by $10 million in donations from the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation and Montana Resources.
Gallagher had initially said Lazzari deserved consideration for the job but a national search would be conducted anyway. But he recently changed his mind about that.
He said Lazzari had the experience, knowledge and background for the post and he’s done a great job as interim parks director over the past month.
“We have the most qualified guy for the position in the job now,” Gallagher told The Montana Standard earlier this month.
“We could bring in somebody but they would have to learn so much about our community and Bob Lazzari already has that background and he has a relationship with staff that would take (someone else) years to build.”