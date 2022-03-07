It's official: B-SB voters to decide pot taxes, levy for search and rescue

Voters will decide on June 7 if recreational and medical marijuana sales are taxed in Butte-Silver Bow County and whether residents should pay about $75,000 in property taxes each year to the 15-90 Search and Rescue team.

Commissioners had indicated support for putting the measures on the June primary ballot and made it official last week, approving resolutions with the precise wording of each question.

One asks if Butte-Silver Bow should impose a 3% tax on recreational marijuana sales, one asks if medical marijuana sales should be taxed at 3% and the other asks if an annual one-mill levy raising about $75,000 should go to search and rescue.

The latter question notes to voters that one mill will add $1.35 to tax bills on houses valued at $100,000 and $2.70 for homes worth $200,000. The higher the tax value, the higher the cost to taxpayers.

J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, wanted the marijuana tax measures on the ballot. They might bring in about $200,000 a year in Butte-Silver Bow based on estimates Missoula County made for its marijuana taxes.

That’s not huge revenue for a county with a $142 million budget but Gallagher says it could at least help Butte-Silver Bow address societal costs and issues regarding marijuana and addictions.

If voters OK the taxes, county officials and commissioners would still have to decide how the revenue is spent. They can spend it on most anything but Gallagher has clearly signaled his general preferences.

“This is a way that we can bring in some money to help with programs that are impacted by substance abuse, and I’m not just saying marijuana — it’s all kinds of different things we see,” Gallagher said Monday.

Montana voters approved a pair of ballot initiatives in November 2020 that legalized sales of marijuana for recreational purposes. Anyone 21 or older can already possess up to an ounce with no criminal penalties, but driving while high is still against the law.

Fifty-seven percent of voters statewide approved the initiative that sets up the regulatory framework for selling recreational marijuana, and in Butte-Silver Bow, 65% supported it. It established a 20% state tax and the law now allows a local tax of up to 3%.

The state has also imposed a 4% tax on medical marijuana sales and allows local taxes on it up to 3%.

Voters in Missoula, Park and Yellowstone counties approved local taxes on pot in November. Missoula County residents said yes to taxing recreational sales but rejected a tax on medical sales.

Gallagher said marijuana businesses in Butte-Silver Bow have generally indicated support for taxing recreational sales but have questioned the other, saying, “It’s medicine and now you guys are taxing it.”

“The taxpayers and the voters can weigh in on that and they’re going to be voted on separately,” he said.

If voters OK the third local measure on the primary ballot, a one-mill tax will be imposed to support 15-90 Search and Rescue. A mill is currently worth about $75,000.

The group asked commissioners to put the measure on the ballot, citing a lack of sufficient, sustained funding for its efforts. The non-profit was organized in 1963 and is run by volunteers who respond to emergencies, many deep in the woods and mountains, at all times of the day and night.

