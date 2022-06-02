 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It's down: Building at 135 E. Park St. demolished in three days

It's down

An excavator is used to complete clean-up work Thursday on the site where a building at 135 E. Park St. in Uptown Butte was demolished by county Public Works crews this week. The county tagged the long-vacant building as dangerous three years ago when part of its roof caved in but setbacks and controversy delayed the demolition. Buildings just to the west that have served as the thrift store for the Butte Rescue Mission remain intact but their fate is still uncertain.
