'It's crisis management:' Butte nursing facility resorts to extreme measures

Two more residents at Butte’s Continental Care and Rehabilitation skilled nursing facility have died due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility. The outbreak has now caused the deaths of seven residents, and 32 residents and 14 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
"Condolences are extended to the residents’ families and Continental Care and Rehabilitation’s staff,” said Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan. “This event has been devastating for this facility.”
The first resident tested positive on Oct. 16. Two additional residents and a staff member tested positive by Oct. 23. On Oct. 26, the first resident died, and two more died by Halloween. Four more deaths occurred on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3.
Each of the seven deaths — the only seven in the county so far — is a personal blow to the facility and to the county, Sullivan said.
“This is a statement that the virus is vicious, and it’s really threatening to our heritage.”
The care-home outbreak began in the midst of an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 across Montana.
“Montana’s on fire,” Sullivan said, referring to a skyrocket in the testing positivity rate through the state. In Butte-Silver Bow County, nearly 20 percent of those tested for the virus the last week of October were positive. Montana recorded 20,225 positive cases last month — nearly two-thirds of the total cases since March, and nearly 10 times the monthly average through September.
As has been the case in other nursing homes around the state and country, the burn was fierce and acute at the Continental facility. Sixty percent of the facility’s 53 residents and 20 percent of the staff have tested positive.
The facility faced a significant shortage of staff due to COVID-19 infection, according to Sullivan. Under guidance from the state, the county health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, facility administrator David Merrell resorted to extreme measures. He separated the COVID-19 positive residents to one wing, and kept some asymptomatic staff members who had tested positive working with the COVID-19 positive patients, according to Sullivan.
This protocol is permitted by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for mitigating a healthcare crisis when other staffing measures have been exhausted.
“It’s crisis management,” said Karen Maloughney, a county public health nurse who has worked closely with the facility in managing the outbreak. “It’s where we’re at. It’s unfortunate.”
Maloughney said the decision was reached when outside help from the state could not be acquired.
“That’s one of the first things I did was ask the state for resources. There just is no staff to be had,” Maloughney said. The county health department contacted the state epidemiologist for its jurisdiction and looked into other options, but to no avail.
To Maloughney, the facility staff are heroes.
“To have these individuals say, ‘Yeah I’m positive, but I’m willing to come to work, and I’m willing to care for these guys,’ it’s pretty remarkable,” she said.
Sullivan said Merrell and the facility staff have conservatively followed the CDC protocols and have done everything in their power to ensure the health and well-being of the staff and residents. Any situation with elderly live-in residents confined to a communal environment is extremely challenging for residents and staff alike, she said.
A message seeking comment was left for Merrell Wednesday.
There are 211 assisted-living facilities in the state, along with 73 long-term care facilities. As of Oct. 28, at least 76 percent of long-term care facilities and 45 percent of assisted-living facilities have reported COVID-19 cases, up from 52 percent and 28 percent as of Oct. 10. About 17 percent of long-term care facilities and 19 percent of assisted-living facilities have had COVID-19 deaths, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
In a facility like Continental, an outbreak not only threatens staff and residents’ health, but limits their quality of life in other ways, Sullivan said.
Limited interaction with other residents, decreased exercise and difficulty safely visiting family are among the negative side effects of life in a care-home outbreak.
Sullivan stressed that strong public health policies and a population that follows them are weapons in the fight against the pandemic.
Montana added another 793 COVID-19 cases to its case-mapping website yesterday.
