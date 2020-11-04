'It's crisis management:' Butte nursing facility resorts to extreme measures

Two more residents at Butte’s Continental Care and Rehabilitation skilled nursing facility have died due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility. The outbreak has now caused the deaths of seven residents, and 32 residents and 14 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Condolences are extended to the residents’ families and Continental Care and Rehabilitation’s staff,” said Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan. “This event has been devastating for this facility.”

The first resident tested positive on Oct. 16. Two additional residents and a staff member tested positive by Oct. 23. On Oct. 26, the first resident died, and two more died by Halloween. Four more deaths occurred on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3.

Each of the seven deaths — the only seven in the county so far — is a personal blow to the facility and to the county, Sullivan said.

“This is a statement that the virus is vicious, and it’s really threatening to our heritage.”

The care-home outbreak began in the midst of an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 across Montana.