It's Christmas! Daughter's enduring love for holiday is infectious

Christmas — my favorite time of the year.

It’s a holiday I shop for all year long because I just can’t miss out on those deals. But mostly, though, because my youngest child, Drennan, is all about quantity, not quality, and I better deliver!

Although she is now 27, Drennan will forever be childlike, due to her developmental delays. As she has gotten older, some gift requests have become a bit more age appropriate. My youngest loves her fingernail polish and lip gloss, and there can never be enough body lotion or perfume. After all, she is her mother’s daughter.

That’s not to say it’s all fun and games because “Santa” (yes, she still believes) brought a much-needed pair of tennis shoes this year, along with a pair of boots and a comforter from her family, with some pants and tops thrown in. If Drennan could talk, “whoop-de-doo” would be her automatic response. Unless it’s a St. Patrick’s Day shirt, she could care less (admittedly, that makes me proud!).

For the most part, though, I shop for a young woman who for all intents and purposes is a young girl and most of her presents reflect that — Disney princesses, anything from the movies "Cars'' or "Frozen'' (and no, unfortunately, she is not going to “let it go”), stuffed animals, baby dolls ... the list is endless.

Unbeknownst to her, each year Drennan, who now lives in an AWARE group home with 24-hour care, gives her mother and family a much more meaningful Christmas gift that no amount of money could buy. Each and every year, her innocent demeanor renews our joy for the season and her love for the décor, the music, the movies and the gifts is contagious.

And just like Drennan’s enduring love for Christmas, the thoughts and photographs featured here from Butte’s past reflect a similar joy. My favorite Christmas reflection comes from the 1911 Butte Inter Mountain — “Butte is at its best at Christmas time and perhaps nowhere is the true spirit of the anniversary more generally shown than right here on the top of the main divide, where the heavens, if not heaven, are always near.”

But it’s the seasonal sentiment written in 1906 by an Anaconda Standard writer that expressed it best, and 116 years later encompasses the lesson Drennan shares with her family each year.

“Let us be kids again for today. Make it a merry Christmas; merry as the day is long, or rather merry as the December day is short and the night is long, merry as a wedding bell, merry as the voices of the children walking in the first flush of the Christmas dawn, voices unconsciously caroling the real Christmas carol — a carol of imperishable hope and transcendent joy and thrilling inspiration and pervading peace and supreme good will — around a hearkening and a heeding world.”

Here at The Montana Standard, it is our hope that this holiday season brings much love, laughter and a Happy New Year to you and yours. We hope you enjoy the sentiments put to print from Butte’s past.

“Red holly berries, green and elfish white mistletoe, and any and all of the evergreen which grow so profusely on the sides of the neighboring mountains will serve as a graceful reminder that today is the anniversary of the birth of the Savior of the world, the season of mingled reverence and gladness, when the bleakness of the outer world only intensifies the glow of peaceful gaiety which should reign within.” — The Butte Miner, 1881

“Christmas sights and sounds are in the air. Joyousness and happiness prevail. Let all enter into the spirit of the day. Christmas comes but once a year.” — The Butte Miner, 1886

“Let one and all ‘turn over a new leaf’ from this time forward and do something to make possible the wish that will so often be expressed today: A Merry Christmas to all.” — The Butte Miner, 1888

“Montana ought to have the jolliest Christmas in the land. Its people are prosperous, most of its great industrial undertakings have seen a thrifty year, and, in the achievement of statehood, a dream long cherished by thousands of loyal sons have found realization.” — The Anaconda Standard, 1889

“If you find yourself inclined to say that the day has small significance for you, go forth this morning and, ministering to those who truly are in sorrow or want or distress, with some gentle word of yours or kindly act, however modest, learn that it is a Christmas in whose goodwill you have a share and lay to heart the day’s loving lesson.” — The Anaconda Standard, 1897

“The festival celebrated today must be regarded as the most influential and far-reaching in its effects of any day set apart for the observance of mankind.” — The Anaconda Standard, 1902

“Once a year is not too often, however, for the human mind to relax the perpetual strain of the commonplace, in the career of the individual, to permit the tenderer touches of human sympathy to percolate through it and revived with the heart of slumbering emotions of the purest and most unselfish friendships that it is possible for humanity to express.” — The Butte Miner, 1903

“It is particularly a children’s day with which no other on the calendar can half compare, and today it will live in the memory of the boys and girls of the present until they are the old men and women of the future.” — The Butte Miner, 1909

“While he may not be met with a brass band, Mr. Santa Claus nevertheless can be assured of a mighty enthusiastic reception.” — The Butte Miner, 1911

“It is in and through the little ones that the true spirit of the day is best shown. Yet the significance of the festival is not lost on the average man, who could with profit reflect on what the day should mean to him.” — The Butte Inter Mountain, 1912

“It is a time for making the children happy, and doing that means happiness for all.” — The Butte Miner, 1913

“If Easter is symbolical of faith and hope, Christmas is a day of kindness, love and benevolence.” — The Anaconda Standard, 1914

“There is nothing in the life of mankind so good as the Christmas spirit.” — The Anaconda Standard, 1915

“So although the year did not start out with the brightest prospects, it has made a splendid finish and given everyone in these parts reason to feel that this is a grand old Christmas after all.” — The Butte Miner, 1922

“It is a day that youth looks ward to with anticipation and old age gazes back at with eyes of affection that time has not been able to dim.” — Butte Miner, 1925

“Everybody seems to be complimenting the Hon. Mr. Claus on the zeal and fidelity with which he is discharging the duties of his office.” — The Anaconda Standard, 1927

“In our homes, among our friends, in our hearts today we make merry. May it be a joy that is lasting. May the happiness of today follow each and every one through the whole year to be renewed again at the next blessed Christmas.” — The Montana Standard, 1936

“The true Christmas spirit is a spirit of love of good will, of forgiveness and toleration, of amity toward all mankind.” — The Montana Standard, 1937

“Santa Claus is more than a man; he is a spirit — a spirit of generosity, an emblem of faith in our brother man, an expression of love and good will.” — The Montana Standard, 1939

“A world without a Christmas day would be beyond human contemplation.” — The Montana Standard, 1944

“And with the fruits of a hard-won victory in the late war daily becoming common-place blessings in a world now seeking the road to lasting goodwill among all men, Butte today will rejoice and find peace and contentment.” — The Montana Standard, 1946

“All the little acts of kindness, all the small gifts, all the good wishes add up to make a better world.” — The Montana Standard, 1953

“The star, the planet Venus, is at its greatest brilliance now as it was so many centuries ago. It is the only star that can be seen well during these December evenings. It has kept the centuries-long vigil, just as the Christmas story has endured.” — The Montana Standard, 1957

“Butte hearts are lighter today, and smiles are brighter. It’s Christmas.” — The Montana Standard, 1964

“The traditions of Christmas are found in simple stories, written in a more simple time, but still retold and still loved in these complex times, perhaps because of their simplicity.” — The Montana Standard, 1969