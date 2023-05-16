Folks are hitting the links at Highland View Golf Course, Ridge Waters waterpark is slated to open June 9 and a summer full of events, sports camps and other activities are planned in Butte’s parks.

And to make sure all kids know about them, every K-12 student in Butte-Silver Bow County will get a 2023 Parks and Recreation Activity Guide before the school year is out.

Like last year, the end of the school year marks the opening of Ridge Waters, the $8.7 million waterpark that’s been a hit since its first season in 2018.

The last day of classes in the Butte School District is June 8, and Ridge Waters will open the next day, Friday the 9th, with an afternoon session for the public from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Starting June 10, the park will be open seven days a week, with lap swimming from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and open swim from 3 p.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The park should be open until sometime around Labor Day.

Anyone is welcome and Fisher noted that a lot of folks who take in the morning “lap session” don’t actually swim laps.

“They walk the lazy river backwards,” said Fisher, who manages Ridge Waters and Highland View Golf Course for Butte-Silver Bow. “We turn the current up a little bit and it’s a good workout.”

Butte-Silver Bow hires all lifeguards now, as well as spotters and people to run the concession stand, and Fisher said they’re in good shape with a few weeks to go before opening. A lot of the hires are still in school and “wait until the last minute” to come on board, he said.

The Copper Mountain Sports Complex and 3 Legends Stadium off of Beef Trail Road will be busy Thursday through Saturday as host site of the inaugural Montana High School Association’s state baseball tournament.

Butte High School made the field as did seven other high schools from across Montana: Florence-Calrton, Lincoln County (Eureka), Polson, Whitefish, Frenchtown, Hamilton and Belgrade. Most games will be played at 3 Legends but a couple will be on Field 4.

For the third consecutive year, Skyhawks Sports Academy is offering sports camps for kids ages 5 through 12 at Stodden Park from June 19 through late July. Camps run a few days to a week and include flag football, baseball, soccer, basketball, swimming, tennis and volleyball, or combinations of them.

Skyhawks was founded in Spokane, Washington, in 1979 and works with hundreds of local governments and community-based organizations. Prices vary for its camps and it gives a portion of the money to Butte-Silver Bow for use of Stodden Park.

Parks Director Bob Lazzari said Skyhawk hires all the coaches and the arrangement has worked out well.

“Their numbers (at the camps) have increased every year,” he said.

The Parks Department stays busy all year but this is truly its busy season. It hires about 10 additional people to work in parks during the summer, plus 40 to 50 more at Ridge Waters and nine to 10 at Highland View.

Memberships are going well at Highland View, Fisher said. League play started this week and runs through early September.

The Montana Standard creates the annual Parks Guide in partnership with the Parks Department and this year’s version will be distributed to all school students, including those in Ramsay, Melrose and Divide, before the school year is out.

They will also run as inserts in print editions of the Standard on May 24 and will be available online at mtstandard.com that day, too.

The guide includes detailed information about Butte’s parks and recreation facilities, Ridge Waters and its admission prices, Highland View, camps run by Skyhawks, mineyards, trails, and a calendar noting all kinds of recreation and learning activities going on in Butte this summer.