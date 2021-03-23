It's back: Demolition request sparks new controversy over Blue Range cribs

Now those private parties were seeking public money, Callahan told the Standard Monday.

“I think it’s pretty bold that they would insist on tearing this building down when somebody wanted to purchase it and save it, and then turn around and ask for tax money to help them pay to tear it down,” Callahan said.

Shaw told the URA board she has attended its meetings for 14 years and could not recall previous occasions when it steered tax dollars toward demolitions. She also said that during previous debate on the cribs, nobody said public dollars would be part of the project.

She said she had great respect for the URA board and it had helped many great projects, but funding a private demolition with taxpayer dollars in a renewal district was “a slippery slope.”

O’Leary noted that URA grant application forms say that “one architectural estimate or two contractor estimates are required” with each proposal in excess of $10,000.

But Byrnes said no bad precedents were being set and provided further explanation to the Standard after the meeting.