The popular Alley Rally garbage drop-off program in Butte will start in two weeks if commissioners agree to another $35,000 contract with Community, Counseling and Correctional Services Inc. to handle its operations.

The county liked the debut arrangement with CCCS and the location in 2019 and has renewed it every year except 2020, when Alley Rally was not offered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If commissioners agree to the pact again Wednesday night, CCCS would staff the site off of East Iron Street, just below the Belmont Senior Center on Shields Avenue, starting Tuesday, May 16. It will run through Aug. 6.

The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays and be closed on Mondays. It will be closed on July 4, a Tuesday.

CCCS runs the Butte Pre-Release Center and other prison programs in Montana, but it does not use pre-release residents or anyone under jurisdiction of the Montana Department of Corrections to staff the site. McGree Trucking will remove and replace dumpsters at the site.

For many years now, Community Enrichment has placed large garbage containers at certain locations in Butte during late spring and summer so people can dispose of garbage, debris and yard waste without going to the county landfill north of Rocker.

In 2018, the containers were moved to different sites around town and were only open Fridays and Saturdays. Instead of being more convenient for people, many had a hard time finding it from week to week.

The county had staffed the sites with summer help in previous years, but officials approached CCCS in 2019, knowing it owned a site next to an old red warehouse off of East Iron Street below the Belmont Center that was already fenced. East Iron Street connects with Shields Avenue just south of the Berkeley Pit viewing stand.

Although the county landfill is only 4 miles from the western edge of Butte and does not charge for individual loads of household garbage and items, the Alley Rally has been widely used when at one location.