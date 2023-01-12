'It's a challenging job': Newman gets second nod to Montana Parole Board

A Democrat governor appointed Brad Newman to an overhauled Montana Board of Pardons and Parole four years ago and now a Republican governor has reappointed him for another six years.

Newman, a former prosecutor, legislator and state judge in Butte, says he’s honored but doesn’t know if Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte “has the power to keep me upright and taking air for six years.”

“He’s battling the calendar and gravity in my case,” Newman said with a dose of his self-deprecating humor. “I’m approaching my 65th birthday and getting a six-year term. There’s no guarantees.”

Newman was finishing a second term as a Montana District Court judge in Butte in May 2018 when then Democrat Gov. Steve Bullock appointed him to the Parole Board. Newman wasn’t running for re-election that year but left the bench six months early to take the job.

The Legislature made numerous changes to the board in 2015 and 2017, including one that cut board membership from seven to five. They are now full-time positions and appointees must have backgrounds in corrections or criminal justice.

They now review cases by themselves and all parole board hearings must be recorded and made available to the public. Newman said in 2018 that the changes stressed uniformity, fairness and transparency.

He said Wednesday that they’re paying off.

“Based on my experience here, the board is definitely making significant strides in being consistent in decision-making, being transparent in our proceedings, encouraging input from quality, interested parties, while at the same time keeping in mind what our statutory mission is.”

Its primary mission is to oversee a pardon and parole system that “promotes fair and consistent decisions based on public safety, victim concerns, successful inmate re-entry and sensible use of state resources.”

Judges and prosecutors are supposed to set partisan politics aside. In the Legislature, Newman was a Democrat who represented a Butte district in the House from 2001 to 2004.

Still, Gianforte re-appointed him to the board, effective now through January 2029, saying he had extensive experience in the criminal justice system.

“Congratulations on your reappointment and thank you for your service,” Gianforte said in a letter to Newman.

He accepted.

“I certainly appreciate the confidence that Gov. Gianforte has placed in my contributions to the board during my first term because obviously, politics being what it is, there were certainly no guarantees I would be asked to stick around.”

Newman says he appreciates the opportunity to work for the governor’s administration.

“He’s made public safety a priority,” Newman said. “You see a series of community roundtables and other contacts that he’s made with all kinds of local officials and corrections and law enforcement. And obviously, the first mission of the board, the first priority is still public safety.

“At the same time, I’m encouraged to see individual offenders who’ve taken accountability for their own intentional choices and conduct and demanded changes from themselves,” he said. “Too many offenders blame the system, blame the victim, blame the circumstances.”

Overall, Newman likes the work.

“It’s a challenging job, it’s an interesting job and I really enjoy it,” he said. “Lord willing and the creek don’t rise, I intend to continue that work.”