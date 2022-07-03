It’s time to test your patriotic knowledge

People across the country are getting ready to party as tomorrow is our nation’s 246th birthday. Before you don the red, white and blue, why not test your knowledge of this patriotic holiday?

The questions below pertain not just to this particular date on the calendar, but general inquiries about the U.S. and Butte as well.

For instance, what Butte business had the largest parade entry?

No one would recall that particular parade because it was 94 years ago, but that distinction goes to Hansen Packing Company of Butte.

Not only did the company’s 1928 entry, which was more than a mile long, include a large and impressive float, but all its employees, along with their family members, walked the parade route. At the tail end were several Hansen Packing autos.

“The spectators instantly grasped the fact that these men and women, hundreds of them, contribute materially to the prosperity of Butte,” reported The Anaconda Standard.

Fast forward quite a few years and does anyone recall what year the parade route moved to Harrison Avenue?

Well, if not, here’s a reminder — it changed as of July 4, 1983, when the starting point began at the Butte Civic Center instead of Uptown Butte. The decision to move to that location was not without quite a bit of controversy. So much so, that members of Butte Celebrations put out a full-page open letter to the public in The Montana Standard on June 19, 1983, giving a detailed explanation for their decision, which, in part, was due to safety and liability issues.

The main concern was Montana Street. In years past, several floats had nearly broken loose from towing units. It was just a matter of time, the committee felt, that a float would come loose and crash into an unsuspecting crowd.

“While it is true that such an incident may happen anywhere along the parade,” wrote the committee, “the chances for such an incident are reduced on the level streets of the flat area.”

Since the chance of injury was within the realms of possibility, the decision was not up for debate — the parade was moving to the flat. The open letter listed other concerns, too, along with some angry words.

The committee did not mince words and told the public they took exception to “the name calling, verbal abuse and personal threats made by unnamed citizens against us and our families.”

In an unusual move, Butte Celebrations also decided not to have their volunteers walk the parade route to collect donations. The reason being was the fear of potential verbal or physical abuse aimed at the volunteers.

There’s more where that came from. If you want to continue testing your knowledge of all things America or Butte America, check out the rest of the featured questions. The answers can be found at the bottom.

The majority of music critics believe this singer knocked it out of the park when she sang “The Star-Spangled Banner?” How many signatures appear on the Declaration of Independence? What year was Evel Knievel the parade grand marshal? What folk music duo sang the bus-trip anthem, “America?” How many spikes are on the Statue of Liberty’s crown? In Butte on July 4, 1986, what was officially proclaimed? What is the name of the Missouri town where President Harry S. Truman was born? In 2022, it is estimated that the United States population has reached nearly 333 million. What was it in 1776? Who was the director of the Tom Cruise film, “Born on the Fourth of July?” On July 4, 1939, who considered himself “the luckiest man on the face of the earth?” Their first hit single reached No. 1 on Independence Day 1964. What is the name of this American band? What was banned in Butte and across the nation from 1942 to 1946? Veterans of the Grand Army of the Republic shot this off for the first time on July 4, 1903. What was it? What was named a state in 1784, but is no longer a state? On July 4, 1916, what was the special round-trip ticket price from Butte to Anaconda on the Butte, Anaconda Pacific Railway? Why was the Independence Day celebration extra special for Butte residents in 1954? Name the Montana county with a patriotic name. According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, how many firework displays occur during the Fourth of July holiday? What is the name of the 1975 thriller where people began to flock to the beach to enjoy the long Fourth of July weekend? In 1965, an athletic club took home the grand prize for their float in the Butte parade featuring the aircraft carrier USS Wasp, along with the spacecraft Gemini IV. What was the name of the club?

ANSWERS: 1. The late Whitney Houston, a Grammy-winning singer, received numerous accolades in 1991, after singing the national anthem just before the Super Bowl. 2. There are 56 names on the document. The youngest signatory was Edward Rutledge, 26, and the oldest at age 70 was Benjamin Franklin. 3. The year was 1974, with an estimated crowd of 60,000 people. 4. The 1968 song was released by Simon & Garfunkel and is about a journey aboard a bus through America’s heartland. 5. There are seven spikes on the Statue of Liberty’s crown, representing not only world’s seven continents but its seven oceans. 6. Independence Day 1986 was officially proclaimed Tony the Trader Day, in honor of beloved Butte character, Tony Canonica. 7. The 33rd president was born in Independence, Missouri. 8. America’s population in 1776 was about 2.5 million. 9. Oliver Stone directed the 1989 anti-war film. 10. Retired Yankee first baseman, Lou Gehrig was honored that day. Diagnosed with a neuromuscular illness that would later bear his name, Gehrig died less than two years later at the age of 37. 11. The Beach Boys got their first No. 1 hit July 4, 1964, with “I Get Around.” 12. During WWII, fireworks were banned across the U.S. 13. Members of the GAR fired off a 6,000-pound cannon at the Columbia Gardens. According to The Butte Miner, the salutes “were heard far down the canyon.” 14. The one-time state was Franklin and its governor was John Sevier, who fought in the Revolutionary War. 15. A round-trip ride from Butte to Anaconda on the Butte, Anaconda & Pacific Railway was $1. 16. Butte was also celebrating its diamond jubilee. 17. Located in northcentral Montana, Liberty County was established in 1920. 18. It is estimated that more than 14,000 firework displays light up the night skies throughout the U.S. 19. Director Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws” was the summer hit of 1975, as people flocked to their nearest movie theater. The “holiday” film featured people enjoying a weekend at the beach only to be thwarted by a very large and angry shark. 20. The trophy went to the South Side Athletic Club, celebrating the Gemini IV spaceflight. The club was located at 2051 Harrison Ave.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.