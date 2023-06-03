Are you ready to have some fun?

With summer approaching, the staff at the Butte-Silver Bow Archives found themselves in a bit of a playful mood. So much so that the newest exhibit, “PLAY!” is devoted to the subject.

There was always plenty to be found here in Butte no matter the season — spring, summer, fall and winter. All seasons are depicted, with photographs and artifacts ranging from 1895 to 2020.

“The past few years have been somewhat daunting for everyone,” said Aubrey Jaap, archives director. “This seemed like a good fit for lots of reasons.”

Jaap explained that the entire staff got involved this time, with a diverse range of ideas covered until ultimately, “PLAY!” was picked.

“We all came together to do something fun and light-hearted,” said Jaap.

Subjects include fishing, seasonal activities, the Columbia Gardens, Clark Park, Stodden Park and the variety of ways children found entertainment in their own neighborhoods, many of which had their own playgrounds.

“Everyone will be able to relate to it,” said Lindsay Mulcahy, assistant director.

Besides the displays, dozens of fun-filled photographs now grace the walls. If you were one of the many who played marbles as a kid, well, there are pictures showing that particular competitive spirit. How about skiing at the nearby Beef Trail? That’s represented, too.

Having fun was not exclusively for children — adults had their fair share, too. Whether they were playing keno or skill-ball, dancing the night away, bidding on a dog race or competing in horseshoes, the archives has that chronicled as well.

“We’re excited about it,” said Jaap. “We even brought in a slide, which is pretty cool.”

The slide is part of a display depicting an old neighborhood playground, with an area to shoot marbles. On the second floor of the Archives, a carousel horse stands against one wall, along with a framed circa 1912 lithograph of the Columbia Gardens.

“This was something fun to do and is relatable across generations,” said Mulcahy, who said the entire staff brought in at least one item to add to the exhibit.

Help was also provided by staff from the World Museum of Mining, the Spirit of the Columbia Gardens, and Butte-Silver Bow.

Through August, the exhibit will be open to the public during the archives' business hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. For more details, call 406-782-3280.