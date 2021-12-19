It’s time to get shopping — in Butte!

EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Buy It in Butte” initiative is a team effort on the part of Butte media outlets, including The Montana Standard, ABC FOX Montana, Cherry Creek Media, KBOW/KOPR, KXLF, and NBC Montana. Also promoting “shop local” for the 2021 holiday season are the Butte-Silver Bow Chamber of Commerce and Butte Local Development Corp.

Christmas is less than a week away but many residents still haven’t finished up their holiday purchases. Let’s be honest — some of you haven’t even started. Well — there’s no time like the present!

The businesses featured this week include Deer Mountain Cabinetry, Slainte, Butte Auto, 406 Quality Homecare and Granite Technology Solutions

Each business offers a unique service and all are worth checking out.

Meanwhile — good luck with that last-minute shopping!

Deer Mountain Cabinetry in Ramsay

"I believe that buying local is a way of calling Butte home. When you support the local businesses, you're investing in their longevity in town and caring about the future of the area.” — Ryan Haffeman, owner/lead carpenter

What’s your most popular item this holiday season?

Custom built bathroom vanities are a hot item during the holiday season as families prepare for visitors.

What does your store offer that can’t be found online?

Deer Mountain uses high quality materials that assure our products will last years longer than items purchased online. We also provide in-home consultations and 3D modeling that are unique to our business.

Store days/hours

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Number of employees

One

What puts you in the Christmas spirit?

Seeing the community come together for things like the Uptown Christmas stroll. It warms the heart to see businesses creating an experience for our kids and, in turn, the town supporting those local businesses.

***

Slainte Butte America Pub, 43 E. Park St.

“Buying local — It means supporting our family and our team, and the community non-profits that we give back to regularly. It allows us to put more money back into the economy as we buy locally as much as possible from our food to our merchandise, to local spirit and brew makers. It also allows us to support live local musicians!” — Mike Potts, owner

What’s your most popular item this holiday season?

New merchandise & limited edition holiday gift packs

What does your store offer that can’t be found online?

Specialty craft beers, custom designed merchandise, gift certificates for a great experience at the pub, delicious beers, cocktails and wine, shareable elevated tapas, and a brand new brunch menu.

Store days/hours

Monday-Friday, 3 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Number of employees

17

What puts you in the Christmas spirit?

Seeing everyone gather at the pub with friends and family to enjoy a tasty beverage and bite and listen to great live local musicians!

***

Butte Auto, 3883 Harrison Ave.

“By choosing to shop with local businesses, we are able to invest in our community. We are dedicated to giving back to the Butte Community as our success would not be possible without our customers.” — Taylor Vanden Bout, marketing director

What’s your most popular item this holiday season?

Specials on full-automotive details

What does your store offer that can’t be found online?

Personalized, localized service

Store days/hours

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Number of employees

120

What puts you in the Christmas spirit?

Christmas decorating — we really enjoyed doing our trees here and giving back to the community.

***

406 Quality Homecare, 208 W. Park St.

“Buying local” is so important because spending your money in Butte benefits local businesses and keeps them open.” — Annie Descharme, crisis nurse

What’s your business’ main objective this holiday season and beyond?

To provide quality in-home care to our aging population.

What does your business offer that can’t be found online?

Personalized care

Business days/hours

Seven days a week

Number of employees

Varies

What puts you in the Christmas spirit?

All the Christmas lights and shopping local.

***

Granite Technology Solutions, Southwest Montana

“Buying local means partnering with a local company that cares about your businesses success.” — James Foote, account manager

What’s your most popular item this holiday season?

Cloud-based phone systems and IT services for businesses

What does your store offer that can’t be found online?

Phone systems, IT services, Door Access Systems, Low Voltage Cabling and local support!

Store days/hours

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Number of employees

25

What puts you in the Christmas spirit?

All the giving that happens during this wonderful time of year, bringing friends and family together, and snow and chill in the air!

