August is typically the hottest month of the year — at least in the Northern Hemisphere.

That’s not always the case, for Butte any way. Here in the Mining City, some days this month it seemed to be raining buckets and was a bit cooler than usual. July was much the same.

According to Travis Booth, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, it’s actually been a pretty standard summer for Butte.

“The temperatures are very close to average this summer,” said Booth.

Since July 1, Butte temperatures have ranged anywhere from the low to high 60s to the high 80s. That’s not to say the city hasn’t basked in 90 degree or above weather these past two months.

Three days in July were sweltering — the temperature reached 91 on July 22. The highs for July 23 and July 31 were 90 degrees. In August, the hottest day of the summer was Aug. 15 with a high of 93. Aug. 16-17 both reached 92 degrees.

As for rain, well Butte has gotten more than its fair share.

At the first of the month, The Montana Standard reported that since May 1, Butte had accumulated 9 inches of precipitation. That number has now reached more than 12 inches. Weather data collected at Montana Tech showed Butte received an additional 3.12 inches of precipitation in the last three weeks.

“For the month of August, Butte has received twice the normal amount of precipitation,” said Booth.

Compare those above numbers to Kalispell, in northwestern Montana, where rain has been in short supply. Since May 1, the town has received only 4.69 inches of precipitation.

With less than a week left in August, it doesn’t appear that Butte will be dealing with any really hot days. The forecast through this coming Thursday shows temperatures from the mid-60s to the high 70s.

While it’s a little early to predict what September will bring to Butte, Booth had this to say about the first half of the month:

“Right now, September is predicted to have slightly below average temperatures and above normal precipitation,” he said.