HELENA — Irish dancers will tap, Irish tin whistles will whistle and champion Irish debaters will be on hand as the Talking Irish face off against the Talking Saints on Carroll College’s Irish Night on Thursday in the Lower Commons.

Irish Night, a free event, begins at 6:30 p.m. with a half hour of traditional Irish dancing from the Tiernan Irish Dancers, a troupe of students ages 3 to 18.

“We let Butte have St. Paddy’s Day to themselves, but now it’s Carroll’s turn to celebrate all things Irish,” said Brent Northup, Talking Saints debate coach.

Before the main event, musical guests, members of the Brennan family of Helena, will perform a medley of Irish songs, along with a couple of country tunes.

The evening concludes with the debate, starting around 7:30 p.m., which will decide whether Irish sports are better than American sports — Gaelic football versus NFL football, hurling versus baseball.

Members of the Talking Irish team are Ailbhe (Alva) Noonan, Gavin Dowd and Oliver McKenna. The Carroll debaters include Roisin O'Neill, Vicente "Vinny" Gallardo, and Hellie Badaruddin.

The Irish debaters won the Irish Times national championship on Feb. 17 in Dublin. Their prize included a tour of American colleges from Tennessee to Colorado to Montana. Helena is their last stop before returning home April 2.

“Montana has a proud Irish tradition, and Carroll has a long legacy of Irish alums,” said Northup. “The community — from Last Chance Gulch to Anaconda is invited to attend.”

For more details, call Northup at 406-459-2371.