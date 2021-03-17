Irish lessons on sharing, resilience, empathy and more

When the Irish Succeed, they Share

Through excellent education, hard work and economic opportunities many Irish have deservedly and brilliantly succeeded. Yet the insatiable accumulation of wealth has never been an accepted component of their culture. In Irish society success is never purely evaluated in financial measures. The so-called less successful don’t lose status and the successful teach their children the incomparable satisfaction one gets from generously sharing.

Empathy

The pandemic crisis and the efforts to control it have caused a wide range of hurts and hardships in the US. It is completely wrong to dismiss the economic impact of closures and restrictions, or the emotional and developmental harm of school disruptions on our children but the loss of life always cuts the deepest. Because I respect so much the goodness and decency of Americans, I was taken by surprise by the callousness among some with which the death of so many was perceived.

In spite of wars, the growth of the American population, has been remarkably stable and predictable. There are only two measurable exceptions to this annual statistics: 1918 the Influenza year and 2020, the Covid year.