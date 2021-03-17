Irish lessons on sharing, resilience, empathy and more

Last July the iconic entrance to Montana Tech was vandalized by defacing the Marcus Daly statue with the word “Privilege.” While vandalism is always unacceptable, associating the historic figure with privilege discloses a rare degree of cluelessness.
An aching poverty was the mark of the kid who was born in a shabby stone cottage in Crosserlough, Co. Cavan and grew up during the horrors of the Great Irish Famine. Daly did not succeed because of privilege but by his fascinating grasp of ore geology, a compelling genius for motivation, a magnetic charisma and of course a little Luck of the Irish.
This revealing incident and St. Patrick’s Day offer the perfect opportunity to review beautiful lessons from the Irish.
Profound Respect for Knowledge
The Island of Saints and Scholars even during the dark centuries of persecution and systematic deprivation of education retained a deep respect for learning. The Irish have awe for knowledge. Good schools for their children immediately became a priority for the Butte immigrants.
A generation after Daly, in Helena, another man with parents from Co. Cavan, Bishop John Patrick Carroll founded Carroll College. His vision of Education was so enlightened that, to this day, it deeply inspires college students from all over the country — an institutional soul, meaningful values and strict scholarship easily accessible as a way to enrich life. Historically it has elevated entire families above the vicious circle of poverty.
When the Irish Succeed, they Share
Through excellent education, hard work and economic opportunities many Irish have deservedly and brilliantly succeeded. Yet the insatiable accumulation of wealth has never been an accepted component of their culture. In Irish society success is never purely evaluated in financial measures. The so-called less successful don’t lose status and the successful teach their children the incomparable satisfaction one gets from generously sharing.
Empathy
The pandemic crisis and the efforts to control it have caused a wide range of hurts and hardships in the US. It is completely wrong to dismiss the economic impact of closures and restrictions, or the emotional and developmental harm of school disruptions on our children but the loss of life always cuts the deepest. Because I respect so much the goodness and decency of Americans, I was taken by surprise by the callousness among some with which the death of so many was perceived.
In spite of wars, the growth of the American population, has been remarkably stable and predictable. There are only two measurable exceptions to this annual statistics: 1918 the Influenza year and 2020, the Covid year.
In 1918 the Butte Irish were very resistant to public-health measures. Churches and Pubs were where the community belonged and gathered. But they were never callous about the loss of life. They practiced then and still do a powerfully moving culture of sympathy towards those who grieve that I consider one of the noblest human expressions of solidarity and love.
Love heals wounds, callousness keeps them festering. Without healing, recovery for a community is superficial and incomplete.
Miraculous Resilience
Men tend to play a large part in crisis management but women take the leading role in recovery from collective trauma. Svetlana Alexievich seminal and haunting work on how women remember war points to a substantial difference in the way the memory of men and women function. Women’s memory tend to be much more restorative and integrative both of which are essential to resilience. I credit Irish women with the powerful ability of Ireland to miraculously recover from the repeated blows of a tragic history.
I have always been fascinated by how a culture that suffered so much could produce music of such transcendent joy. The Irish never lost their unshakable faith, spiritually rooted self-confidence and hopeful nature.
Reconciliation
Stubborn divisiveness defines the current state of our national politics. Although it temporarily benefits some political ambitions, it ultimately hurts a country and invariably leads to an impasse. The 1998 Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland is one the supreme models of dialogue in bitterly fractured communities.
The Irish have shown that hate can be overcome and replaced by much more constructive relations. They have demonstrated that it is possible to persuade enough people to question their fiercely held convictions and adjust their attitudes in the interest of peace and the common good.
Reconciliation is liberation and forgiveness is power.
In spite of my love of the Irish I do not have naïve illusions. No culture is perfect. But on St Patrick’s Day, there is so much to celebrate about the Girls and Boys in Green especially their hearts.
Father Patrick Beretta is parish priest at St. Patrick and Immaculate Conception Catholic Churches and is also chaplain to Montana Technological University.