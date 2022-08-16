Irish festival makes epic return

A summer storm may have put a damper on last Friday night’s events at Montana’s Irish Festival, An Ri Ra, but the following day’s weather more than made up for it.

In the aftermath, Brendan McDonough and Tom Powers, two of its organizers, breathed sighs of relief. The festival was big hit with not only its multitude of dancers and musicians, but with its audiences as well.

Because of COVID-19, the last festival was held in 2019, and it took organizers a bit of time to get back into the swing of things.

“Going in we had to put the training wheels back on after a two-year hiatus,” admitted Powers.

The group, however, soon found that familiar rhythm needed to organize such an event and their perseverance paid off. The entertainment and the camaraderie that goes with it was back once again.

“All the committee members did such a great job,” said McDonough.

A three-day event almost never goes off without a hitch. Thunder and lightning intermixed with the rain Friday night, and organizers realized the storm could be potentially dangerous and stopped the show.

“We did it out of caution,” said Powers.

The outdoor music may have been halted, but the musicians just packed their gear up and headed to the Finlen, where they performed in the hotel lobby.

“It was spectacular,” said McDonough.

The weekend crowd was estimated be about 8 to 10,000, and both men received several positive testimonials from not only locals but out-of-staters, too.

“It was an epic return of the festival,” said McDonough.

Throughout the three-day event, organizers received numerous compliments. “Best Irish festival ever,” McDonough heard several times. A man from Tennessee told Powers, “I have never been here before . . . this is wonderful!”

Those words were music to Powers’ ears as he explained that there is nothing worse than bad word of mouth. According to Powers, instead, the Tennessee man will probably go home and tell others what a great time he had and just maybe, pay Butte another visit.

“It’s a win-win situation,” said Powers.

McDonough was also thrilled with the collaborations amongst the musical acts, all of whom encouraged each other and played on each other’s sets.

“You don’t usually witness such collaborations,” said McDonough. “We were very lucky.”

The musical acts included The Prodigals, Ken O’Malley & The Twilight Lords, Mick McAuley, Cathie Ryan, John Williams, John Doyle, Seamus Egan, Rory Makem & Donal Clancy, and Butte’s Dublin Gulch, led by Powers.

The Butte men were also both thankful at how all the musical acts and dancers honored long-time organizer Monica Cavanaugh throughout the festival.

Considered the heart of Butte’s Irish community, Cavanaugh passed away April 27, 2021, following a long and courageous battle with cancer.

“It was a warm feeling everyone had that Monica was with us all weekend,” shared McDonough.

McDonough and Powers had nothing but praise for the Tiernan dancers from Butte and Helena, the Trinity dancers, and of course, the musical acts.

Both men said the artists truly love coming to Butte.

“Their love for Butte is completely heartfelt and genuine,” said Powers.

And, naturally, shared McDonough, plans are underway for next year’s festival.

“We’ll be doing this again next year,” promised Powers.