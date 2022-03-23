Investor in REC Silicon sells shares to investor based in South Korea

REC Silicon ASA and Aker Horizons, a longtime investor in REC Silicon, announced Wednesday that Aker Horizons had sold all of its shares in REC Silicon to Hanwha, another REC investor. The company is based in South Korea.

Hanwha is now reported to be REC Silicon's largest investor. Solar Industry reported Wednesday that "Hanwha intends to implement a multi-phase, multi-billion dollar investment plan across the full solar value chain, from polysilicon to solar modules."

REC Silicon, headquartered in Norway, has a plant in the Montana Connections Business Development Park west of Butte. The facility has manufactured electronics grade polysilicon, Silane gas and other products.

REC Silicon shut down its plant in Moses Lake, Washington, in 2019 due to ripple effects of trade wars with China about solar products.

In a news release Wednesday, Kristian Rekke, CEO of Aker Horizons, said “Hanwha has the right expertise to contribute to the successful reopening of Moses Lake.”

Rekke added, “Today’s announcement is a major step in rebuilding the U.S. solar supply chain. Hanwha is a leading solar photovoltaic manufacturer globally.”

REC Silicon ASA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and trade of silicon materials. Its products include solar grade polysilicon, electronic grade polysilicon, and silicon gases.

Douglas Moore, chief financial officer for REC Silicon, said Wednesday that it’s not yet clear how the transaction between Aker Horizons and Hanwha will affect REC Silicon.

“We’re still trying to work through what it means,” Moore said.

He said the REC Silicon plant west of Butte employs slightly more than 200 people.

