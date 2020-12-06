Introducing Rory Trimbo, your local grizzly specialist

One year ago, Rory Trimbo became the grizzly bear specialist for Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks in Anaconda. It’s a new job for a new time.
An interagency effort to track the expansion of grizzly populations is underway, and the future of grizzly management lies in places like the greater Anaconda-Deer Lodge area where the populations stand to connect.
Trimbo is the first line of defense on that new frontier.
Grizzlies are starting to show up, and Trimbo’s job is to prepare people. He works to build preemptive peace between man and bear, but also responds to the conflicts between them.
On Oct. 27 of this year, he got his first grizzly on the new job.
Lingenpolter, named for an old area township, had probably been to Gold Creek before. FWP personnel supposed he first came to raid a bird feeder.
But in late October, the 400-pound young male grizzly found nirvana — a farm loaded with ducks, chickens, turkeys, sheep, and cattle, on the south side of I-90. It was a feast, and Lingenpolter feasted, mostly on the ducks.
Trimbo responded the next day, installing a Critter Getter on the property since a trap was unavailable.
“When they are activated by motion they emit a very loud and very annoying sound, and typically spook the bear away,” he said.
But sometimes Critter Getters don’t get the critter, especially if the critter is motivated by food. This was the case with Lingenpolter that night. He dined on ducks a second time.
Passersby the next day might have seen Trimbo stopped on the side of the highway between Anaconda and Gold Creek, heaving a roadkill deer into his truck. This time, he set up a big, tubular culvert trap on the property, sliced two quarters from the deer, and hung them in the back of the trap.
Lingenpolter took the bait that night. The trap closed, Trimbo and FWP associates arrived with tranquilizers and a GPS collar, and took the bear away.
Lingenpolter matters because he was caught in the southern reaches of the range for the North Continental Divide Ecosystem grizzly population. To the south is the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem population, and Trimbo’s area represents a possible connectivity zone between the two.
As populations expand their range, challenges grow between bears and people, as is evident from increased conflict in areas like the Mission Valley. At the same time, the possibility the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will delist either population stands to change the outlook for the species, which has been listed as threatened under the U.S. Endangered Species Act since 1975.
“They’re trying to meet up,” Trimbo said of the two populations. “There’s a lot in this in-between, in this connectivity zone. A lot of things might get them off track and get them into trouble. So trying to do some of these preventative things is something to focus on.”
Lingenpolter might be just one bear in a population of about a thousand, but he is an example of what’s to come. Now his movements can be tracked.
Grizzlies have been spotted in the area in years past, and grizzly tracks have been confirmed in the Big Hole Valley west of Wisdom this year as well.
The Big Hole is of special interest because it’s home to many livestock operations, Trimbo said. And the Upper Clark Fork, with its ranches and abundant chokecherry bushes, is ripe to beckon grizzlies besides Lingenpolter as the NCDE population moves south.
Until then, it’s all about removing temptation.
The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented Trimbo from conducting planned bear education events, and also slowed interagency research in the connectivity zone, but Trimbo is still able to work with individuals to contain attractants. After all, there are plenty of black bears to practice on.
Around Anaconda and Georgetown Lake, for example, black bears have become reliant on garbage. Keeping garbage inside is already key in managing black bears, and will be even more important when grizzlies come to town. Bear-proof storage of livestock feed is also essential, Trimbo said. That’s the type of education he hopes to impart to residents before grizzlies arrive.
“I can talk to folks and say, you know, you're having problems with black bears right now. Sometime in the near future that might turn into grizzly bear problems. And that can be a whole different issue,” Trimbo said.
James Jonkel, wildlife management specialist for FWP Region 2, put it another way.
“It's kind of like the difference between a whitetail deer and a moose. Or a buffalo. If you’ve got a couple whitetail deer in your front yard, you're like, oh, that's kind of cool. But when you’ve got a couple moose, or a couple buffalo in your front yard, you pay a bit more attention. Because they're big, and they're potentially dangerous,” Jonkel said.
Right now, at the end of hunting season, bears roam for gut piles. And that’s what the FWP personnel watching Lingenpolter’s GPS blips on computer screens think the grizzly is up to now.
Trimbo’s dealt with a lot of grizzlies. He’s worked in the Libby area where they’re abundant, mostly managing conflicts — capturing bears that get into attractants like Lingenpolter did.
He has also been on the research end, snaring grizzlies to collar them and take hair samples in more natural environments like the Bob Marshall Wilderness. His past seasonal work has taken him deep into the remote Idaho backcountry on snowmobiles to track fishers, lynx, and wolverines. He’s tracked cougars and wolves in Yellowstone, and worked in Alaska’s Denali National Park.
He still manages plenty of black bear conflicts, and assists with grizzly captures outside his zone, but it’s safe to say he has a lot invested in Lingenpolter, the grizzly that’s his.
“I just want him to go to bed,” Trimbo said. “I just want him to go to bed and stay out of trouble until next year.”
Since Lingenpolter was released in the Upper Blackfoot Valley northwest of Lincoln, Trimbo has watched the bear’s movements like a hawk, and Jonkel calls to discuss the bear often. Lingenpolter is still awake, slowly moving south. So far, he has stayed north of I-90.
"Setting a trap, catching a bear and relocating it — it's not the solution that everybody thinks that it is," Trimbo said. "Some of these bears have very impressive GPSes in their heads. We can relocate them 100-plus miles and they can find their way within weeks, right back to where we picked them up the first time. So they don't always stay where we put them."
And where there’s one bear, there’s probably more, he said. The best thing FWP can do is address the attractants that caused the conflict in the first place.
Trimbo encouraged the landowners where Lingenpolter was captured to consider an electric fence, a principal method to keep predators clear of attractants. He reached out to Adam Baca of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services. Baca’s a guru of the non-lethal electric fence method in an organization that often resorts to lethal methods in predator management.
U.S. Wildlife Services offers a 50-50 cost share program for fences in cases like these, which Trimbo called a major incentive, since landowners stand to benefit from the fences as much as the animals. Non-profit conservation group Defenders of Wildlife offers a similar program, Trimbo said.
Having done what he could to secure the area, Trimbo checks in on Lingenpolter often. He waits for the bear’s GPS dot to stand still, a sign the bear has finally denned.
In the meantime, there is plenty to do to prepare folks in the connectivity zone for what’s ahead, and Trimbo stays alert for rub trees, grizzly hair and tracks whenever he’s out in the field.
Because it seems the grizzlies are coming.
