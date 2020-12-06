Introducing Rory Trimbo, your local grizzly specialist

“I just want him to go to bed,” Trimbo said. “I just want him to go to bed and stay out of trouble until next year.”

Since Lingenpolter was released in the Upper Blackfoot Valley northwest of Lincoln, Trimbo has watched the bear’s movements like a hawk, and Jonkel calls to discuss the bear often. Lingenpolter is still awake, slowly moving south. So far, he has stayed north of I-90.

"Setting a trap, catching a bear and relocating it — it's not the solution that everybody thinks that it is," Trimbo said. "Some of these bears have very impressive GPSes in their heads. We can relocate them 100-plus miles and they can find their way within weeks, right back to where we picked them up the first time. So they don't always stay where we put them."

And where there’s one bear, there’s probably more, he said. The best thing FWP can do is address the attractants that caused the conflict in the first place.

Trimbo encouraged the landowners where Lingenpolter was captured to consider an electric fence, a principal method to keep predators clear of attractants. He reached out to Adam Baca of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services. Baca’s a guru of the non-lethal electric fence method in an organization that often resorts to lethal methods in predator management.