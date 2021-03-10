 Skip to main content
Intoxicated man jailed after following Butte school bus
Ronney Harriman

Ronney Harriman

A Butte school bus driver reported that a highly intoxicated man followed his bus from the 2400 block of Continental Drive to the bus barn at 1220 E. Front St., allegedly driving erratically all the way.

According to the bus driver, Ronney Alan Harriman, 60, of Butte was all over the road and at one point, almost caused an accident when he attempted to pass the bus.

When officers arrived at the bus barn, the bus driver had already taken the keys out of the car's ignition and kept the keys away from Harriman.

While being questioned by police, Harriman almost fell over twice. He was transported to the Butte Detention Center where he tested three times the legal limit.

Harriman was jailed for felony aggravated driving under the influence, felony parole violation, and driving without liability insurance.

