Intermountain Healthcare, SCL Health merger completed

Intermountain Healthcare and SCL Health, two leading nonprofit healthcare organizations, have completed their merger, creating a model health system that provides high-quality, accessible, and affordable healthcare to more patients and communities in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, Montana, Wyoming, and Kansas. With the close of this merger, Intermountain Healthcare is the 11th largest nonprofit health system in the U.S., St. James Healthcare said in a Tuesday press release.

The combination employs more than 59,000 caregivers, operates 33 hospitals (including one virtual hospital), and runs 385 clinics across seven states while providing health insurance to one million people in Utah and Idaho.

“As you start to see our new name and logo in the coming months, I want to reassure the people of southwest Montana that many things will stay the same in how you currently receive care and services from St. James,” said Jay Doyle, President of St. James Healthcare. “The great quality care that you are used to receiving will stay the same, and how you access and utilize our services will not change.”

The new organization, named Intermountain Healthcare, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, with regional offices in Broomfield, Colorado, and Las Vegas, Nevada. Intermountain Healthcare President and CEO Marc Harrison, MD, is confident about this united effort.

“With this merger, we’ll create a model for the future of healthcare that focuses on keeping people healthy and proactively addresses causes of illness through high-quality, affordable, and accessible care to more patients," Harrison said. "The merger provides a model for healthcare for the rest of the country.”

Harrison leads the new organization. Lydia Jumonville, CEO of SCL Health and the Executive Sponsor of Integration, will lead the integration of the two systems and work in partnership with Harrison and serve as a member of the new Intermountain Board. In addition to the newly integrated Board of Trustees, the enterprise leadership team has been selected from both systems as the dynamic integration process is now moving forward.

“We’re pleased with how our organizations have come together,” said Jumonville. “Our work is well underway, and we are being very thoughtful about moving the best of our systems forward to continue providing the highest quality of care in the communities we serve. We will advance our mission and better serve the entire region together.”

SCL Health’s Catholic hospitals retain their distinctive Catholic names and continue to operate according to existing practices.

