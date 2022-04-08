Interim Director of Montana Tech’s CERA is ‘perfect match’ for reimagining

From Robin Bullock’s windblown hair to her scuffed, bright-yellow shoes covered in faded illustrated chickens, you can tell she spends a lot of time outside.

During Bullock’s decades-long career, much of her work has been hands-on and in the field, rather than in the laboratory. This is precisely why she was chosen as the interim director for Montana Technological University’s Center of Environmental Remediation and Assessment, said Angela Lueking, Montana Tech’s vice chancellor of research.

Montana Tech’s CERA was established in 2000 with a focus on microbiology and water treatment, Bullock said. Twenty-two years later, the CERA’s leadership is reimagining what it can do and broadening the scope of its projects, said Lueking.

At its core, the CERA’s reimagining is about taking the center’s research from the laboratory to scale, Lueking said. This means a lot more hands-on work in the field. Lueking and former CERA director Kumar Ganesan wanted to jump-start the reimagining as quickly as possible, which is why they hired an interim director until they can go through the process to fill the role in a permanent capacity, Lueking said.

“It’s fair to say that Robin wasn’t a traditional choice,” Lueking said. “Because she’s new to Montana Tech.”

Bullock started teaching as an assistant professor of environmental engineering at Montana Tech in fall 2021, and as the CERA’s interim director in January. Before landing there, she taught at the Colorado School of Mines and Montana State University. She also researched oil spill response in the Arctic Off-Shore environment, which she did as part of her Ph.D. at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Before this, she worked at the Atlantic Richfield Company for 10 years as manager of operations, and at Stone Container, a paper manufacturer, Willamette Industries, and MSE Technology Applications Inc., before that.

All this experience informs her approach to CERA projects in unique ways. For example, using her experience in Alaska utilizing drones in oil spill remediation potentially lends itself to work on projects in Butte, like working on abandoned mines in hard-to-reach areas, Bullock said.

This outlook, paired with her expertise, culminated in Bullock being a great fit for what the CERA was looking for, Lueking said.

“She wasn’t a traditional academic. She’s worked in the field, she’s worked in the industry. She has a completely different perspective than your typical faculty member. And so it really was her unique combination of where she’s been and what she’s done that really seemed the perfect match for what we were trying to accomplish.”

Bullock said the CERA is now focusing on three fundamental themes: how can the CERA improve the environment, improve people’s health, and have a net zero approach? Net zero refers to when there is no more greenhouse gas being added to the environment than there is being taken away.

A recent report published by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said that in order to prevent the world from warming more than the 1.5-degree Celsius outlined in the Paris Climate Agreement, people worldwide need to peak their emissions by 2025, reduce emissions by 43% by 2030, and reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Right now, many of the projects the CERA is doing are contained to the university and faculty, but the vision is that the projects the center does will eventually be used by the government, the community and the environmental engineering industry.

Both Lueking and Bullock are excited about the possibilities ahead. “Can we take advantage of some of these areas that are traditional waste areas and actually find beneficial reuses for some of these elements, so that we don’t have a legacy of waste to our future generations, and can actually put them into better practice?” Bullock said. She cited the Berkeley Pit, and the possibility of being able to get critical minerals out of it that are needed for renewable energy in the future, rather than just copper.

Lueking referenced the Berkeley Pit example as one of the problems the CERA is studying that can’t be solved in a laboratory.

Bullock is passionate about what the CERA is doing because she has seen how the climate is changing and how it affects not only the environment, but human health, and wants to be part of the solution.

“I couldn’t believe when it got to 100 degrees this summer,” Bullock said. “I’ve never seen that, and it was really worrisome to me.”

Although this is Bullock’s first time teaching at Montana Tech, she isn’t new to the school or the area. On the contrary, she got both her environmental engineering undergraduate and graduate degrees from Montana Tech and raised her family in Butte after meeting her husband here. She’s familiar with city’s landscape and the community, and believes it’s an ideal place to conduct the CERA’s research because it has all the components needed for renewable energy right in one place.

As Bullock walked behind Montana Tech’s Natural Resources Building on a windy Thursday afternoon, she gestured toward the sky. “So you think about renewable energy resources, and we have it all right here in Butte. We have wind,” she laughed as her hair got blown in a dozen different directions. “We have solar,” she pointed to a part of the sky where the Montana sun was trying to peek through a blanket of clouds, “Some days.”

The CERA won’t be working to solve the problems facing the environment in isolation, though. It’s working on local partnerships with organizations like the Newmont Mining, Butte-Silver Bow and Montana Resources, and will work on state partnerships and eventually looping in the university’s alumni.

Bullock added that the CERA is looking for “diverse perspectives of traditional knowledge” from farmers, ranchers, miners, indigenous populations, outdoor enthusiasts, and more.

“They all have perspectives to also put into this research in what you would need to do in the field,” Bullock said. “And they’ve got generational knowledge that also needs to be brought into that research perspective. And I think that the faculty here and the students here have an incredible knowledge base, too, and really have that can-do attitude.” Much of the CERA’s field work is done by a student-research team under Bullock.

Lueking said there will be an application process for a more permanent director, and that Robin can apply for the position.

