'Innocence lost': Aspiring Butte singer Sonya Battermann's death leaves void for family, friends, band

When Sonya Battermann was a small girl growing up on Oregon Avenue in Butte, her mother bought her a used guitar from a pawn shop.

The guitar was missing several strings, yet Battermann found a way to master it anyhow. She thought nothing of it because overcoming obstacles was a skill she perfected out of necessity.

That skill grew as she became an adult, as evidenced by her big dreams of making it as a famous musician. Anyone close to her could attest that Battermann was born to sing. Some would say she was born to perform for millions of fans, or to become the biggest rock star Butte has ever seen.

Battermann never got the chance, however. She died of unknown causes March 26.

But, at 45 years old, Battermann almost achieved her dream with her band Synplicity. She was a naturally gifted musician who did not read music. People often said her voice sounded just like Janis Joplin’s. She loved singing “Bobby McGee,” especially, and seemed to revel in the comparison to the famous 1960s blues/rock/folk singer.

To most who knew her, Sonya was a constant inspiration. They describe her as a loving mother, a caring daughter, a sister, a friend, a confidant, and someone who regularly helped people in their time of need without asking for anything in return.

“She was faithful, a healer, and very spiritual,” her sister Jennifer said. “She hated confrontation and she was always the peacekeeper. Always.”

Her mother, Elizabeth “Sissy” Kasun, added: “She was magnetic. She was like her father. He was the same way,”

Battermann’s father, Paul, died on Independence Day 2018 after suffering from dementia and Alzheimer's. Sonya took care of her father, as did sisters Rachael and Jennifer.

Paul Battermann had a complicated past, but he loved his family and was beloved by them and those closest to him. He was also a Vietnam veteran who received an honorable discharge and Purple Heart. He had a love of Harley Davidson motorcycles that he would pass down to his daughters, especially Sonya, who owned a chromed out, baby blue Harley all to herself.

Rachael said Sonya for a time would go by her stage name “Sonya Lacava,” which was her grandmother Mary Jane’s maiden name.

There were times when Sonya wasn't talking with her mother, brother or sisters, but they said they always knew she had a big impact on Butte's music scene. They said they knew she was loved and could feel it at every show. She radiated confidence and warmth, they said.

“She was our rock star. She knew she was going to become a famous singer. She would have, too,” Rachael said.

Jennifer said she knew her sister had a special talent when at a young age they performed karaoke for their mother. Jennifer said the sisters always sang The Judds because that was their mother’s favorite group.

They would also call themselves “The Batt girls” and occasionally dress up and perform together, although never officially. Once, Kasun said, Sonya, as a young girl, drew a ticket she gave her mom and said she could use it to get into her first show. Kasun said Sonya loved to make her smile by singing to her.

Jennifer said when Sonya wanted to perform, she could even under less than ideal circumstances.

“Another sweet thing is it didn’t matter if there was no instrument, she’d sing a capella, or snap her fingers along with her voice. That’s what she did, always,” Jennifer said. “Sonya would show up at the senior center or The Springs and just start singing to people, and they loved to listen to her, too.”

Battermann had performed in a few bands with her ex-husbands, once as Sweet Sonya with her bass player. She also sang for the groups Songa, Sonya and the Second Street Crew, and Sonya and Company.

But nothing lasted as long as Synplicity. She called it her “band family” and treated them as such.

“Sonya had an amazing talent," the band said in a statement after her death, noting they would not replace her. "Not only did she have a unique voice, she was the genius behind all our original lyrics. She had so much more to share with the world in the upcoming months as the band worked on and released more originals. Some bands can carry on with a new frontman (or woman as it is in this case), but Synplicity is not one of those bands. We cannot carry on without Sonya as our frontman and do not intend to.''

Synplicity started in 2018 with Sonya on vocals, guitar and piano, drummer Ronnie Johnson, guitarist and backup vocalist Gilbert Herrera, and bassist James Mingus. They were regular performers at Butte venues such as the Party Palace, Maloney’s Bar, Mac’s Tavern, Dano’s and others.

In 2019 they released their first EP titled “Who Am I” along with their first original single “Broken Down Hero,” a track Battermann wrote to raise awareness and help curb veterans’ suicide. That was also the year Synplicity participated in the six-hour “Rock Against Rape” concert at the Butte Depot, which raised awareness about sexual abuse and the contributions Butte’s Safe Space provided for victims.

Not only was Battermann generous with her time when performing, family member said, she also loved to care for others. She worked several jobs caring for the elderly and sick at The Springs at Butte and A+ Healthcare. She received CNA training as well.

“She loved people and she knew a lot of people were alone or suffering from addictions also, and she tried to be there for them,” Rachael said.

Band member Johnson said his favorite memory is of grabbing some beers after a show, getting into his truck and driving into the mountains to listen to the music they just performed. They would dissect how they could improve and what they enjoyed. He said sometimes they would spend all night in the mountains.

Battermann auditioned for “The Voice” on NBC by submitting a video on her phone. Johnson said she was happy with her performance but "wished she could have had a better camera setup.”

Johnson said the band has a few recordings from a recent session he may release to Battermann’s 14-year-old daughter Raya, who would perform with the band from time to time and play every instrument in the process. Music was a passion mother and daughter shared, and that bonded them.

Battermann's son Rueso, 16, is a natural athlete like his mother. While Sonya played basketball, ran track, and even boxed at one point in an area toughman competition while serving as ring girl, Rueso plays football and competes in track at Butte High.

In one football game last September, Rueso caught seven passes, scored four touchdowns and kicked an extra point as the Bulldogs’ junior varsity squad downed Helena High 40-32.

Raya performed a show-stopping dance routine last May to Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep” with her friend Tasha Rich. She ran track in grade school, is a natural musician too, and has made the honor roll multiple times.

Battermann raised Raya and Rueso mostly as a single mother. She attended parent-teacher conferences, went to their events and drove them to and from school, among other duties.

“She’d cuddle with them every day, every morning and night," Rachael said. "It was always, everything was on Sonya’s shoulders.”

It was an aspect of her that was especially prevalent in the short documentary from 2006 titled “Undiscovered", which aired on PBS Montana.

The film was created by then-Missoula based filmmakers Valerie Krex, Emily Crawford, David Macasaet and Toni Matlock.

The documentary, perhaps more than any other recording or image, gave Battermann space to show who she really was — as a person, singer, fashion model and Buttian.

Macasaet said in looking for a Butte subject to film Sonya had the perfect personality, talent and attitude.

“I was in Butte … for my senior project in school (at the University of Montana) and I had taken some fellow students down there … and I believe Sonya just showed up at some point … she started playing her guitar and I remember at some point saying, 'let’s capture that, it’s beautiful;," Macasaet recalled. "She was just so raw and had such a gorgeous voice. I brought back footage and showed my fellow students and after that it was settled, we had to go do something on this girl.”

Krex said she remembers the project fondly.

“Sonya was a natural talent and a positive ray of sunshine,” she said. “In our short time working together, Sonya used music to express not only feelings and moods, but also hopes and positivity. She looked ahead, not behind, and reminded me to always move forward no matter what came before. The world has lost a special person and I am truly saddened from this great loss.”

Macasaet said he’s glad his film will serve as a look into who Battermann was for those who never had the chance to see her. He said there are multiple reasons why it’s as relevant today as it was when it came out.

“That vulnerability that Sonya was able to show, it revealed a lot about herself and her struggles and hopes for her own life,” he said. “You look at the moment where she’s talking about her lows and her highest point and she stops and has to think about it and says “today is my highest point.’ Anybody who has had to deal with the question about the future may not ever really know what it entails. That moment ends up being very profound looking back at it now.”

What the documentary also did was tie Sonya’s personality and her highs and lows with the highs and lows Butte has experienced.

Crawford said the parallels attracted them to both Butte and Battermann.

“Everybody is aware of the pain and pride that exists in Butte, not just with the people but the earth and the fact that it was so ravaged yet so beloved at the same time,” Crawford said. “Sonya seemed to be a lot like that, too. She was this very proud, very loud, very talented woman who had a lot of pain under the surface. It was this perfect match between her and the town in which she lived.”

Battermann performed with other artists such as Bob Kovacich, Dave Lopez and Kenny Rich. Sometimes she’d play alone from the back of a truck, as she did in 2018 on St. Patrick’s Day when she played a few songs, including “Hole in My Life” by The Police.

In a Facebook post, Battermann's friend TJ Gordon wrote:

“Always 16 but never 16 it doesn't make sense but you know what I mean. Innocence lost at such a young age. Exposed to the world and its evil ways. But built with a heart unlike most you will know. No matter the pain her spirit still glows. To me no doubt she is one of a kind. Big soft brown eyes won't stop her from telling you what's on her mind. Her beauty she was born with -- no real need to doll up. Give her a guitar she'd tear the joint up. Loud and proud the Batt girl would strut. Knowing not everyone will make the cut. Her lyrics were the words of the life that she lived. Not everyone could understand but we all do forgive. My heart is broke I know this wasn't your fate. We ALL love you Sonya that I can state.”

Johnson said even if they weren’t in the band he’ll miss Battermann because she was like a sister. He added that in 38 years of performing he has never had played with someone as memorable or talented.

“She was my best friend," he said. "She was great, and I’ll miss her for a long time. I miss her a lot already.”

