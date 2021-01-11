 Skip to main content
Injured man rescued Monday night after fall on Big M
Injured man rescued Monday night after fall on Big M

Butte first responders rescue a person off the Big M

Members of the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department and the Butte 15-90 Search and Rescue carry a man off the Big M around 8 p.m. on Monday evening.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

A man injured from a fall was brought down from Butte’s Big M on Monday night at about 8:30 p.m. Over a dozen rescuers from Butte-Silver Bow Police Department, the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department, Butte Search and Rescue and EMS personnel managed to get the injured man down off the steep top of the M where he had fallen.

After police arrived to find the man on the M, rescue and medical equipment were called in because the man had a possible spinal injury, Captain Chad Silk of the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department said.

Silk said the man was moved onto a spinal immobilization device to get him down from the extremely rocky, steep location where he was recovered, and then he was lifted onto a motorized cart the rescue personnel had walked up to the top of the M. From there they took the man down to the rescue personnel’s staging area, where he was lifted into an ambulance and taken to St. James Healthcare.

