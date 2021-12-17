Initial air quality testing finds no immediate health threat at Butte High

Contractors working for the EPA conducted indoor air quality sampling Oct. 30 at Butte High School to determine whether there was an immediate health threat linked to the potential presence of chemical vapors from a contaminated groundwater plume.

In essence, the five samples suggested there was no such threat. Only one sampling unit, which was placed in an unoccupied crawl space with a dirt floor, showed a detectable level of solvents, the EPA said.

The agency said “those results were well below the risk-based screening levels used for evaluation of potential immediate health concerns.”

Ultimately, the EPA reported that “validated data received at this time indicates there is no immediate health concern.”

Judy Jonart, superintendent of Butte School District No. 1, was briefed this week about the EPA’s testing results. She said Thursday that she was thrilled that the air quality sampling in October did not detect an immediate health threat. She noted that testing by the EPA’s contractor will continue.

Joseph Chisholm, the EPA’s project lead for the site, said additional testing will include installing a small port in the structure’s slab.

EPA said it also plans to test the air quality in an apartment building near the high school but hasn’t reached the building’s owner yet.

A groundwater plume containing toxic chemicals commonly used in commercial dry cleaning is believed to lurk underneath a portion of Butte High School and the apartment building.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality first detected the solvent plume in 2009. The EPA contracted for a preliminary investigation of the site over a decade later — raising pointed questions about why the investigation was delayed for so long.

The report was completed this past summer and shared with Butte-Silver Bow officials this fall.

The report found the site posed a potential risk to human health and recommended that a thorough site inspection be completed to find out for sure.

EPA toxicologist Charlie Partridge has said the chemical concentrations found in 2009 present a fairly low risk to people, as does the potential exposure pathway.

Chemicals

In 2009, tetrachloroethylene (PCE) was detected in groundwater near Butte High at more than double the state’s standards. The highest concentration was 12 micrograms per liter and the standard is 5 micrograms per liter. The contamination was over 20 feet deep.

PCE is commonly used in dry cleaning solvents, adhesives and degreasing aerosols like brake cleaner. The chemical can cause neurological, kidney and liver damage, and is a probable carcinogen.

Also detected in the plume was trichloroethylene (TCE), another chemical used in a variety of industrial products and by commercial dry cleaners for spot removal. According to the National Cancer Institute, TCE can cause kidney cancer and may be associated with increased risk for other cancers as well.

The contaminated groundwater was first discovered during excavation for the bleachers at Butte High’s Naranche Stadium in 2009, according to the 2021 report to the EPA. Butte School District No. 1 hired Butte-based engineering firm Water and Environmental Technologies to monitor the area with 10 shallow wells in 2009, according to the report, and the data was provided to the DEQ.

The DEQ had conducted a 2008 investigation of the closed Unique Dry Cleaners facility at 345 S. Main St. — directly northwest of the high school and right across the street from Naranche Stadium. Given the proximity to the school and field, the DEQ considered the facility a likely source for the contaminants. This year’s report to the EPA also named Unique Cleaners as a possible source.

Unique Cleaners did use PCE from the 1930s until approximately 1999, according to the report, but another dry cleaner and other industrial shops also operated in the immediate area.

“We cannot definitively say that it was Unique Cleaners because those are common chemicals that are used in industrial settings. It's just a likely source, considering what is around that location,” Chisholm said.

Vapor

The chief concern is the potential impact to students, staff and faculty working at Butte High, and to residents of the apartment building at 436 S. Main St. The plume is suspected to sit underneath part of both buildings, as well as a couple of nearby businesses, Chisholm said.

Partridge assessed the risk based on the concentrations found in 2009.

“We believe that the risk is fairly low,” Partridge said in October.

Solvents can vaporize from groundwater, move into the air, and accumulate in the indoor air of overlying structures.

Policy change

Kevin Stone, public information specialist with the DEQ, said that the plume was considered a low risk when first discovered because there wasn’t a pathway to drinking water.

“That coupled with the relatively low concentrations that we saw in the groundwater data led us to believe this was a low-risk site,” he said.

Funding was also an issue, he said.

“With the available funding mechanisms, or lack thereof here at DEQ, there weren’t really the resources to pursue further investigation at the site,” he said.

He said the DEQ did periodically pursue funding to investigate further, but to no avail, and kept in touch with the EPA regarding the site.

In 2017, the EPA updated its Hazard Ranking System to include risk assessment for vapor intrusion of chemicals like PCE, an update Stone said the DEQ supported.

That opened the door to pursue federal funding for the site under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, and the DEQ in 2019 requested the EPA evaluate the site under the new policy, Stone said.

In response, the EPA contracted with Tetra Tech to conduct the preliminary assessment of the site.

