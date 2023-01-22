Inflation, looming recession impact area economy but there's room for optimism

Editor's note: Today's economic outlook stories kick off a three-week series looking at southwest Montana.

Butte-Silver Bow and southwest Montana aren’t immune to the macro economic factors dogging the rest of the country, including the highest inflation in 40 years and a looming recession.

“The consensus is for a recession in 2023,” said John Kasperick, a longtime economist at NorthWestern Energy in Butte. “Where there is disagreement is in the severity.”

Prices at the pump have moderated some since mid-2022 but prices for food and services are still running high. And though the year-over-year inflation rate in December had “dropped” to 6.5%, it’s little comfort to most folks.

They remember what they paid for most things about two years ago before gas prices and inflation took off.

“Prices are about 14% higher than they were back in 2020,” Kasperick said. “These increases create significant hardships for most households.”

Last year, in an effort to curb inflation, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates seven times — the fastest increase on record. That is impacting the mortgage and housing markets.

Mortgage rates have doubled and home sales nationally have plunged to the lowest levels since the Great Recession, Kasperick says, and that is hitting here, too. Home sales are down 58% from last year in Butte-Silver Bow County.

The higher interest rates will slow spending, construction and economic activity, and recessionary pressures will likely soften the tight labor market and cause unemployment rates to rise this year.

But there are some encouraging developments in southwest Montana, including recent growth in jobs and the labor force and increases in population. And there’s room for optimism beyond 2023.

“Over the long-run, southwest Montana and Silver Bow County are poised for continued growth in population, jobs and earnings,” Kasperick wrote in a draft analysis he plans to detail at an upcoming regional economic outlook forum.

The analysis contains “hard numbers” on the regional economy, including employment, population, labor force and wages and earnings, which he also shares with The Montana Standard.

Kasperick and others can point to some positives in Butte-Silver Bow.

The Montana Connections Business Development Park just west of Butte continues to grow. Among other additions, Murdoch’s completed a warehouse and distribution center there last year and a $30 million Montana Army National Guard complex is under construction.

New residential housing subdivisions are being developed, summer festivals returned last year and health care facilities continued to expand.

And, of course, Butte’s economy got a huge boost from production and filming of “1923.” The newest prequel to “Yellowstone,” the popular present-day television series on Paramount+, brought cast and crews to the Mining City.

They stayed in hotels and houses, rented places and spent money in Butte’s restaurants, hardware stores, lumber yards and everywhere else. They also hired 139 people locally.

“That was at $3.8 million in terms of salary,” Ken Topolsky, co-producer of the series, told commissioners this week. The “total spend” was $25 million to $30 million, he said, and production resumes this year.

“It feels good to be able to be a part of community and support it,” he said at Wednesday’s council meeting. “We're coming back. We're not sure whether it'll be early to mid-spring or it will be mid-summer.”

County officials and commissioners said the production was a boon.

“The economic impact is amazing,” said Commissioner Michele Shea.

INFLATION, WAGES AND JOBS

Kasperick says several factors have driven inflation, which really took off in mid-2021. They include supply-chain and geo-political issues, a tight labor market and the Federal Reserve’s historic policy of keeping interest rates low by growing the money supply.

Congressional spending in response to COVID has also played a part. Some economists estimate that by itself, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed in March 2021 added two to four percentage points to the inflation rate.

Kasperick said $4.6 trillion overall was spent on direct payments to individuals and households, payments to businesses for paycheck protection, extended unemployment benefits, and payments to state and local governments, among other things.

That spending, combined with low interest rates and borrowing costs and global supply-chain issues, created “the perfect storm” and the highest inflation in decades, Kasperick said.

Wages have gone up nationally and in southwest Montana, too, but they can’t keep up with “unanticipated inflation at the levels we saw in 2022,” Kasperick told The Standard.

The average annual wage in southwest Montana was $49,215 last year, according to his analysis. The region includes Butte-Silver Bow, Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Beaverhead, Granite, Jefferson, Madison and Powell counties.

The statewide average wage was $53,456, but state and regional figures have gone up significantly in recent years. From 2018 to last year, the statewide increase was 26%. It was 23.4% in southwest Montana.

The lowest average wages in the region were in Granite County. It was $31,824 in 2018 and $42,848 last year. But that was a 34.6% increase, the highest among southwest Montana counties.

The average wage in Silver Bow County went from $40,612 in 2018 to $49,140 last year, a 21% increase. From 2021 to 2022, the increases exceeded 10% in Granite, Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Madison Counties.

Between 2021 and 2022, the average annual wage in southwest Montana increased 8.1%, faster than the overall statewide increase of 7.4%.

Employment plunged during the COVID shutdowns in 2020 but has rebounded since then, Kasperick says.

The labor force in southwest Montana totaled 44,124 in November, with only 962 unemployed. The unemployment rate was 2.2%, lower than the statewide average of 2.9%.

“Overall we have good recent growth in our labor force and jobs,” Kasperick said. “We have a very tight labor market with record low unemployment rates, so everyone who wants to be working is working, which is good.

“This does cause some difficulties for employers in terms of attracting and retaining workers, and staff shortages can lead to less production.”

POPULATION AND HOUSING

Montana’s overall population topped 1.1 million in 2021, according to Census estimates. The state gained 113,541 people from 2010 to 2021, an 11.5% increase.

The population in southwest Montana was 86,156 in 2021, an increase of 4,179, or 5.1%, from a decade ago. Between 2020 and 2021, population in the region increased 1.4%, the fastest annual growth in decades, according to Kasperick.

Population in Butte-Silver Bow totaled 35,411 in 2021, an increase of 1,176, or 3.4%, since 2010. The county gained 267 people from 2019 to 2020, an increase of 0.8%, the fastest growth in some time. The gain the next year was 243 people, or 0.7%.

The population in Madison County went from 7,696 in 2010 to 8,917 in 2021. That was an increase of nearly 16%, by far the highest percentage jump among southwest Montana counties. The next highest was Jefferson County at 9.3%. Population in Powell County actually dropped over the decade, from 7,019 in 2010 to 6,999 in 2021.

There is mixed news on the housing front and it is trending darker as interest rates rise.

“Overall, with the FED increasing interest rates in 2022 at the fastest level in history, this has caused a significant slowdown nationally in the overall housing and mortgage market,” Kasperick said.

Home sales have slowed to Great Recession levels as the housing market adjusts to elevated mortgage rates, he said, and total mortgage demand has sunk to its lowest level since 1997.

“At the local level, talking to bank leaders, they have seen a dramatic slowdown in new mortgages and also in the mortgage financing market,” Kasperick said.

According to statistics from December, home sales are down 58% from last year in Butte-Silver Bow County. Inventory is up 59% from last year and median days on the market is now at 44 days, up 131% from last year.

The median sales price in December was $316,000, which is still up from 2021, Kasperick said. For comparison, the median sales price in Gallatin County was $786,000 and overall sales there are down 38% from a year ago.

“As the market continues to adjust to the higher interest rates, there will be some downward pressure on home prices in our areas over time,” Kasperick said.

HIGHLIGHTING SOME GOOD NEWS

Despite the negative macro factors that are affecting the region’s economy, there are good things happening now and signals for long-term optimism.

Overall, Kasperick notes, the area has a well-diversified economy driven by major employers. They include NorthWestern Energy, which has its Montana headquarters in Butte, and Butte-based Town Pump Corp.

Town Pump is celebrating 70 years of being in business in Butte. The Civic Center location was its first store and the company now employs 4,250 people statewide and 550 at its Butte office, Butte stores, casinos and the Comfort Inn it owns here.

It expects to complete construction on a car wash on Harrison Avenue this summer with a capacity to wash 200 cars per hour.

Other major employers include St. James Healthcare, Montana Technological University, Montana Resources, REC Silicon, Montana Precision Products, CCCS and Atlas Power in Butte and Barretts Minerals in Dillon.

There is area development in Anaconda with the Forge Hotel and a new Murdoch's store and small retail growth throughout the region.

Copper and moly prices have been strong and mining activities continue to add to the overall base.

And successes and expansion at the Montana Connections business park continue.

The National Guard complex sits on 53 acres at the park and will be home to the 1889th Regional Support Group in Butte and the 230th Engineering Company out of Anaconda. The sprawling facility will feature support offices, computer labs, classroom space, showers and lockers, among other things, and there is plenty of space outdoors for light training.

Kristen Rosa, who oversees the business park and its tax-increment district for Butte-Silver Bow, said there’s more.

Murdoch’s completed its warehouse and distribution center last year, German Gulch Development started construction on a fourth building, Saia Freight Motor Freight purchased 11.5 acres for a new facility and Scoular also purchased 11.5 acres.

Construction was completed on a Sugarloaf Loop project at the park and construction started on a Montana Connections Rail Park subdivision, she said.

The taxing district sunset last year but the county is looking at establishing a new one. The process for doing that could start in the next month or so, Rosa said, and would be submitted to the state for review by the end of the year.

“The boundaries won’t be set until the process is started and the public has an ability to weigh in on any proposed boundaries,” Rosa said.

Kasperick expects the economy to grow, especially in 2024 “as supply and demand across the country comes back into balance.”

“Silver Bow and southwest Montana are situated well and are ripe for continued growth going forward,” he said.

Coming next week: A look at the impact filming of the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923'' had on Butte and surrounding areas.