Incumbents on Dillon City Council win re-election; other local races in SW Montana decided

All three incumbents seeking re-election to the Dillon City Council won easily in Tuesday’s election and Dillon City Judge Kaylan Minor easily fended off a challenger, according to unofficial results.

In other local races in southwest Montana, Nicole Haas won the mayor’s race in Ennis and council contests were decided in Sheridan and Virginia City.

In the lone contest in Granite County, longtime Drummond Mayor Gail Leeper won re-election easily by getting 51 votes to six for Lawrence Thomas II. Leeper won her first term in 1993 and has been mayor ever since.

There were no races in Butte-Silver Bow and Anaconda-Deer Lodge counties. The only possible race in Butte-Silver Bow this year was in the town of Walkerville, but nobody challenged Mayor John Ries or incumbent Town Council members Annette Bolton and Don Horne.

John McGinley will be the new mayor in Dillon. He was the only candidate seeking to replace two-term Mayor Michael Klakken, who did not seek a third term.

In Dillon City Council races, incumbent Diane Armstrong got 279 votes to 44 for Kimberly Francis in Ward 1, according to unofficial returns. Russ Schwandt won re-election in Ward 2, defeating Cameron Haworth 194 votes to 47 votes.

In Ward 4, incumbent Mary Jo O’Rourke got 134 votes to 53 for Hank Muntzer, who has organized pro-Trump rallies and faces charges tied to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. In Ward 3, Joe Brandon defeated Lloyd Lasperance 162 votes to 46.

All of those races were for four-year terms on the council. There was another seat in Ward 4 in play that McGinley gave up with two years remaining to run for mayor. George Johnston was the lone candidate and won that seat with 50 write-in votes.

In the city judge contest, Minor was re-elected by getting 713 votes to 281 for Paul Pilgrim.

In the small town of Lima, about 50 miles south of Dillon in Beaverhead County, Mayor David Olsen won re-election by getting 82 votes to Kent Craven’s 29. It was a rematch of a 2015 race that Olsen also won easily.

Jacqueline Sutton and Travis Wilson won seats on the Lima Town Council, a done deal before Tuesday because they were the only candidates running.

MADISON COUNTY

In neighboring Madison County, Kacey Smart, Jon Osborn and Amy Grice were the top three vote-getters among six candidates seeking seats on the Town Commission in Virginia City.

Smart got 106 votes, Osborn 92 and Grice 89. The three losing candidates were Gay Rossow with 64 votes, Ken Julio Shields with 43 and McKenzy Shields with 18.

In Ennis, Haas got 211 votes in the mayor’s race to 146 for Kelly Elser. Five people ran for two seats on the Town Commission, with Nichole Hankins and Brandi Palmerton winning. Hankins got 228 votes and Palmerton got 164. Jason Norman Schroeder finished with 100 votes, Lisa Roberts got 92 and Jesslyn Dulinsky got 91.

In Sheridan, five people ran for two seats on the Town Council. Tamara Todd won one seat with 142 votes while Rahn Abbott got the other with 99 votes. Emilie Sayler finished with 91 votes, Patricia Wang got 41 and Jonathan Laurin received 16.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.