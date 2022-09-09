Inaugural Big Butte Brewfest Sept. 10 at World Museum of Mining

The inaugural Big Butte Brewfest will be held noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the World Museum of Mining at the foot of Big Butte. The event is sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, Slainte Butte America Pub and the mining museum. Participants must be 21 to enter the beer garden.

On tap will be a slew of beer from Montana and exclusive regional breweries, as well as cider, distilled spirits, food vendors and live music in the new pavilion throughout the day courtesy of Silver Leaf Cannabis.

Raffles with great prizes will be held throughout the day as a fundraiser for the World Museum of Mining and the Butte Chamber of Commerce.

Advance tickets are $20 and allow access to the museum, the brewfest and include five drink tickets. Tickets the day of the event are $25. Tickets can be purchased at https://miningmuseum.org/big-butte-brewfest/

The museum will also be doing underground mine tours that day for an additional fee.

The trolley will be offering safe rides to and from the museum with pick up and drop off at Slainte Butte America Pub throughout the day courtesy of Park Street Liquor and the Butte Chamber of Commerce.