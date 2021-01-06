In Ennis, it's rural medicine to the rescue during pandemic

On a hectic day, there are multiple COVID inpatients and other patients to boot. Maybe a chopper flight.

“That puts three nurses pretty much at 100 percent capacity very quickly,” Acosta said.

It’s to keep up with the average days, and prepare for the worst ones, that the nurses work the extra hours. The pandemic has made that work more personal than ever.

“Everybody that comes through the door is somebody that somebody knows,” Acosta said.

When it’s your close friend, neighbor, family member or co-worker that’s suffering, you’re going to pick up that extra shift, Acosta said.

“And a lot of us know people who have suffered significantly from COVID. And some have close friends and family who have died from COVID. So then, you’re turning around and taking care of the patients with the same issue. It definitely takes its toll,” Acosta said.

These days, work follows nurses like Acosta home.