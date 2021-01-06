In Ennis, it's rural medicine to the rescue during pandemic

At a small, remote medical center, a handful of physicians and nurses, a helicopter, and time are all that stand between life and death when the virus hits.
Madison Valley Medical Center in Ennis is prepared for that challenge every day.
The pandemic has put huge pressure on rural facilities like Madison Valley. Through long, hard hours and alliances with air and ground transport services, members of its staff have so far managed what the pandemic has thrown their way.
Jillian Acosta is Madison Valley’s unofficial Jill-of-all-trades. Officially, she’s the disaster preparedness coordinator, an ER and in-patient nurse, and the trauma coordinator.
The challenges have been immense at her facility.
With just 10 in-patient beds and three ER beds, two ventilators, no respiratory therapist, no ICU, and more sick patients than ever, the clock starts ticking when a COVID case gets bad.
Two hours.
That’s how long after a critical COVID patient comes through the doors staff aim to get them in the air to a facility equipped to treat them.
While the ER staff use every resource — they stabilize the patient, can intubate them if they need to, provide a ventilator, high flow oxygen, medication and blood products — providers get on the phone to find a facility with ICU beds available.
Beds weren’t an issue before.
“All of those facilities at some point over the last few months have been at or above capacity,” Acosta said. “There have been a couple of times that we've taken the last ICU bed available in Bozeman or Billings, because they've been so overwhelmed.”
If an ICU is full of COVID patients, critical patients have to find another place to go, whether their illness is COVID-related or not.
While the providers look for a bed, the nursing staff goes down the line calling transport services. In a perfect situation, Life Flight can have a helicopter to Ennis in 24 minutes and can transport a patient to Bozeman in 18.
“If the weather is clear enough, we send somebody in a helicopter, if it's a little dicey, we send them in a fixed-wing. If we can't get a helicopter or a fixed-wing here, that's where we start to run into some creative transport options,” Acosta said.
Life Flight has the medical side covered when they fly in. But when the snow is flying, ground transport may be the only option.
That’s when Ruby Valley Ambulance or Livingston Fire and Rescue come to assist, because they have paramedics on their crews. The local ambulance service in Ennis has only basic life support capabilities, not the advanced support necessary to transport those in critical condition.
The Livingston service offers critical care, a higher level of life support, but Livingston’s an hour-and-a half drive from Ennis.
As for getting creative, Madison Valley may send one of its nurses in the Ruby Valley ambulance to help care for a patient. Nurses have accompanied patients as far as Billings. A Life Flight crew may even leave their aircraft behind, and show up to move a patient by car.
Critical patients in Ennis already faced a transportation gauntlet to get to bigger hospitals before last year, but the frequency of life-saving transports has increased dramatically during the pandemic.
Madison Valley transferred 111 patients in 2020, compared to 74 in 2019. Air transports, a good measure of very critical patients, increased from 16 to 50, or by over 300 percent.
"Huge increases," Acosta said.
Life Flight bolstered its services to Madison Valley early in the pandemic, and has been—as the name suggests—a lifesaver.
“Life Flight is truly an extension of our team,” Acosta said. “They rock.”
The feeling is mutual, said Steve Schmid, flight paramedic and customer service manager for Life Flight. Schmid flies out of Bozeman and Butte, and has made frequent transports from Madison Valley.
“I can’t say enough good things about the folks over there,” Schmid said. “Just because people choose to live or recreate in a rural area, they still deserve the same amount of compassion and care. I think the rural hospitals have really stepped up.”
Uniting under crisis, rural medical centers like Madison Valley have formed a fierce bond with Life Flight.
“It's been different in the pandemic, because the stress is high,” Schmid said. “Whether that's personally, professionally, or a mix of both. But collectively, we're a team. We're really like a family that's coming together for the cause of the patient.”
Ennis is experiencing a winter population boom of sorts, Acosta said. The town typically has between 800 and 1000 year-round residents, and between 2500 and 3000 live there for only the warm months. Many of the seasonal residents decided to stay the winter this year, Acosta said.
"Rather than having the big drop that we normally do when seasonal residents leave, we have a lot of them staying. A lot of them are retired and have multiple health care issues," she said.
Already rural parts of Montana tend to have older populations with higher rates of pre-existing conditions that make them susceptible to COVID-19, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis.
It’s a perfect storm for Ennis, but Madison Valley has made massive adjustments with federal grant money to keep patients safe and prepare for the worst. So far, the facility has been able to consistently care for and transport critical patients—COVID patients and otherwise—and keep up with the needs of outpatients as well.
A couple months back, the facility added another ventilator and a second negative pressure room, and increased clinical capacity to care for ventilated patients. They hired a COVID nurse to deal with the logistics of testing, and another staff member for testing out-patients in their vehicles. They also shifted daily procedures in a big way for COVID safety.
Keeping staff safe from the virus is its own battle. The hospital only has four providers to cover the emergency department.
“So it’s a really big issue when staff get sick here. You can imagine if one of our emergency providers gets COVID, then that’s 25 percent of your staff that can't work,” Acosta said.
It’s the same way with nurses. Only about a dozen nurses work at the facility, and only two or three at a time, so it puts a huge strain on staffing if a nurse has to be quarantined.
“You don't just have another case in the county, you have another case that now cannot work to help combat the pandemic,” Acosta said.
On a hectic day, there are multiple COVID inpatients and other patients to boot. Maybe a chopper flight.
“That puts three nurses pretty much at 100 percent capacity very quickly,” Acosta said.
It’s to keep up with the average days, and prepare for the worst ones, that the nurses work the extra hours. The pandemic has made that work more personal than ever.
“Everybody that comes through the door is somebody that somebody knows,” Acosta said.
When it’s your close friend, neighbor, family member or co-worker that’s suffering, you’re going to pick up that extra shift, Acosta said.
“And a lot of us know people who have suffered significantly from COVID. And some have close friends and family who have died from COVID. So then, you’re turning around and taking care of the patients with the same issue. It definitely takes its toll,” Acosta said.
These days, work follows nurses like Acosta home.
"Normally, when you clock out from your job, you leave health care. But during the pandemic, everybody, as soon as they find out that you're a nurse, or a doctor, or whatever, they want to know what you think about the pandemic,” Acosta said. “People who never really talked to you about health care want to talk about health care. And so you never really get away from it. You work your three or four 12-hour shifts, but then when you leave it's still the pandemic staring you in the face.”
But make no mistake, Acosta’s honored to do her job.
It’s funny, the same circumstance that makes critical transport such a bear also helps overworked staff cope. The perks of living in a remote, rural place have never been so vital.
“We’re just so lucky to be in Montana during all of this,” Acosta said.
She worked in big cities and abroad before moving to Ennis when she met and married — you guessed it — a local fishing guide.
Members of the Madison Valley staff have been through a lot together. They are good friends, and know each other’s families. They go outside to play.
“Whereas people in New York or L.A., they have to stay in their house,” Acosta said.
Schmid, the Life Flight paramedic, noted there’s something to be said for the good old-fashioned toughness that comes from living in a vast space where everyone’s a neighbor.
“The rural hospitals are resilient. And rural communities are resilient,” Schmid said, adding that kindness and pleasantness in the face of hardship comes with that.
A community mentality carries Madison Valley through, but there is always the pinnacle worry of not being able to do enough.
Without a respiratory therapist, the staff would be under immense pressure to support a patient on a ventilator for very long, and only a clear weather window can bring fast relief.
Storms have in the past prevented staff from moving the critically ill late in the game, but so far this otherwise difficult winter hasn’t been a rough one.
"So hopefully it stays mild,” Acosta said. “Not good for skiing, but good for transport.”
Even bed space remains uncertain.
“Thankfully, we've been able to get beds up to this point,” Acosta said, “Now there may come a time, and hopefully not, that the ICU beds in the entire state are just impossible to get.”
Looking ahead, Acosta sees a beacon of light in the vaccine. Madison Valley’s staff members have already taken their first dose. She encourages the community to get vaccinated as soon as they can, and continue to wear masks and follow other safety protocols.
“The people who are here to take care of you are also members of your community. Make sure we keep them safe as well,” Acosta said. "A lot of us are working a lot of extra hours to make this work. If we have the tools to decrease the spread, we really need to use them."