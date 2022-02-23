In Butte, COVID is waning and flu is waxing

The good news is that “the latest wave of COVID-19 is on its way out” in Butte-Silver Bow County. And this apparent waning has allowed the relaxation in some settings of practices aimed at reducing the spread of the disease — such as wearing face masks.

COVID-19 has taken a regional toll. The total number of fatalities in Butte-Silver Bow County since the pandemic began is 124.

The bad news is that Butte’s level of community transmission of the disease remains high and the region’s high-risk population is still vulnerable to hospitalization and death.

In addition, Butte-Silver Bow County is heading into flu season.

A news release Wednesday from the health department emphasized that people should continue to exercise good hygiene practices to protect themselves and others.

Free home tests for COVID-19 are still available. At this writing, the tests are available Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Butte Civic Center and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Butte Plaza Mall. Each box contains two tests and households are allowed one box per week. Instructions for use and how to report a positive test are included.

