Idaho man dies Tuesday after ejection from rolling pickup

A 34-year-old Boise man died Tuesday in Jefferson County after his westbound Ford F350 drifted off the left-hand shoulder of Interstate 90 around 6:30 p.m. and he over-corrected, causing the pickup to roll multiple times.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, sustaining fatal injuries, reported the Montana Highway Patrol. He was alone in the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred in the vicinity of mile marker 258. Road conditions were dry.

The Highway Patrol said alcohol was a suspected factor in the crash.