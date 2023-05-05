Butte will be losing another business at the Butte Plaza Mall — this time, it's the longest-lasting and last of the original tenants.

After 68 years of serving the residents of Butte, Keenan Jewelers is in the midst of a going-out-of-business sale and will shortly be closing its doors for good.

One owner, Rhonda Lee, admits to shedding quite a few tears as she and her family, including co-owner and brother Jim Keenan Jr., made the difficult decision to call it quits.

“It has been very emotional,” said Lee, who has worked full-time for the family business for 43 years.

Part-time — well, that’s a different story.

“I’ve been behind these counters since was I was 9 years old,” laughed Lee, one of eight Keenan siblings.

This was not a spur-of-the moment decision for Lee and Jim, who has a full-time position with Butte-Silver Bow County.

“He’s been helping out at night and on weekends,” said Lee.

Lee’s had further assistance as she prepared for the store’s final sale.

A sister, Janet Brown, came to Butte and spent a month helping her prepare for the sale. Lee’s husband, Chuck, a retired electrician, has also stepped up to the plate and has been her go-to guy since November 2022.

“He’s been my savior, working long weeks with me,” said Lee.

The business has been a Butte mainstay since 1955, when when Lee’s father, Jim Keenan Sr., decided the life of an underground miner was not for him. He utilized the expertise he had been honing since he was 13 and opened a jewelry repair shop in Uptown Butte.

By June 5, 1971, at the urging of family matriarch Shirley Keenan, Keenan’s had its grand opening at the mall and while still offering jewelry and watch repairs along with engraving, the store showcased high-quality jewelry, including earrings, necklaces and watches. A complete line of engagement and wedding rings were also part of its inventory, along with pen and pencil sets.

The job has never been a hardship for Lee, who, as a little girl, collected rocks.

“I have always loved shiny things,” she said.

Lee hates to see the store close as she is passionate about the business and the products provided. The overhead costs became just too high, and it surely hasn't helped that more and more people were shopping online.

“I just feel we’re letting people down, but the cost of doing business has become exorbitant,” said Lee. “We live in a digital world, and it was getting harder and harder to keep prices fair.”

According to jewelry industry analysts, the online market has grown substantially. and “consumers are shopping for products much differently than they were 20, 10, or even five years ago.”

The business was also absorbing more fees for cyber security and higher insurance premiums. Add into the mix that her son, Ryan Lee, stepped down after 20 years as the shop's goldsmith to take another position that had more benefits.

“He felt so bad but had to take that job,” said Lee.

In the past year, she has worn a number of hats — buyer, seller, bookkeeper and bathroom cleaner.

“I was spreading myself too thin and not giving my best to our customers,” said Lee. “Personal service is important.”

The decision to close was made easier when Lee got full approval from her 97-year-old father, who advised her it was time to slow down and enjoy life.

That’s what she plans to do.

The longtime businesswoman is looking forward to spending more time with her granddaughter and her dad, and sitting back and relaxing with a good book.

“I have shed tears over this decision,” said Lee, “but it’s time.”