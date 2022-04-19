‘I want Montana to win’: Butte Central High School principal takes job with OPI

Butte Central High School principal JP Williams will start a new job as special education director at the Montana Office of Public Instruction in July.

It has been a 17-year-long journey for Williams, who got his start substitute teaching a kindergarten art class for a friend who’d been diagnosed with cancer in 2005.

“I feel like after [17] years, I’m just getting started,” he said. “I’m just getting the opportunity now to really make an impact. And I wouldn’t want to do it anywhere else besides Montana. To me, it’s the best place in the world.”

Teaching was a career change for Williams, who three years prior was working for a record company. In October 2002, an 18-wheeler rear-ended Williams and broke four vertebrae in his back while he was in Las Vegas. It took two years before Williams could walk again, and the experience was a pivotal one that led to him dedicating his life to teaching.

His bachelor’s degree is in political science with an emphasis on constitutional law. He got his master's in special education in 2007 and spent the next decade working his way up from special education teacher to lead instructor in Clark County School District in Nevada, which boasts 329,259 students as of fall 2017 and is the fifth largest school district in the country, according to the National Center of Education Statistics.

Bruce Pierce, vice principal of Chaparral High School in Las Vegas, said that when he started working with Williams in Clark County School District, he was an in-school suspension teacher and had to move from room to room.

“His job was challenging because we didn’t have a permanent home for him yet,” Pierce said. He said Williams later taught socially and emotionally challenged children, and did an excellent job. “The state of Montana got it right,” Pierce said. “He’s extremely knowledgeable, he has good connections, and he’s a great people person. He’s one of the best in the business.”

In 2018, he came back to Montana, where he and his wife of almost 30 years, Jamie, both have multi-generational roots, and took the job as principal at Butte Central. He also has experience with Native American education and in equity and diversity, both as the equity and diversity liaison for Clark County School District and serving on the diversity taskforce at Carroll College in Helena. He is working on wrapping up his doctorate in education from Montana State University.

“So I would say the first half [of my career] I was learning how to be a teacher, and the second half I was learning how to teach teachers and lead communities,” Williams said.

Williams’ wife, who is also a teacher, said he is a natural-born leader and good at problem-solving, but stressed that one of the most important things about his leading style is that he collaborates with and includes a lot of people. “He builds a team,” she said. “He’s just got the gift.”

His position at Butte Central was his first principal position, and he did a lot of work considered important during his tenure there, including starting a dual-credit enrollment program with the Montana University System.

“It’s always difficult to replace someone you’ve worked well with for four years,” said Butte Central’s Superintendent Don Peoples Jr. “But he’s leaving the school in really great shape, and we’re grateful for that.”

Williams said that although there was an application process, he didn’t find out about it until a few weeks after the process, and was contacted to interview for the position.

He said he’s excited to start at OPI because he wants to be part of the conversation as someone in the state who helps and is dependable, “someone that not only educators and stakeholders can trust but that families and students can trust.”

“It’s important for me to help every student, every educator, teacher, every paraprofessional, every superintendent, every cooperative educational agreement,” he said.

The SPED director manages Montana OPI’s special education unit, which serves 19,156 students between 3 and 21 years old at public schools, private schools, and special education cooperatives across the state, according to a press release from Montana OPI.

“Cooperatives are made up of the public school districts within the cooperative’s boundaries, which help alleviate funding restrictions and special education teacher recruitment and retention issues,” the press release said. There are 21 cooperatives and 1,098 teachers with a special education endorsement in Montana. A little over 13% of the total student population in Montana are special education students.

“JP Williams has the range of knowledge and skills necessary to lead our Special Education Unit,” State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen said in the press release. “The leadership under JP and our team at the OPI will aid in the partnership of parents and teachers supporting all of our students’ abilities.”

The communications director of Montana OPI, Brian O’Leary, said in an email that 15 people applied for the SPED director position, three were interviewed, and Williams was offered the position because he proved to be the best candidate.

“I want to do it differently than it’s been done in the past,” Williams said. “The key role is going to be supporting leaders and communities and schools and students and families.”

The Montana OPI has struggled with high turnover in numerous positions in the last few years, including the SPED director. In December 2021, the superintendents of the AA school districts in Montana wrote a letter to Arntzen outlining many concerns and complaints, including the lack of a SPED director in the Montana OPI.

Williams served for four years on the OPI’s Special Education Advisory, one year as the chair. He also serves on the OPI Montana School Safety Advisory Committee.

Williams said he feels that not only is there a sincere need for leadership, but a sincere need for leadership that knows how to pivot to “what the next phase of education looks like.”

In Williams’ opinion, the next phase of education is crisis efficacy. Crisis efficacy, according to Williams, is where leaders develop measures that address how to manage crises when they arise and be successful and prepared.

“Nobody could’ve been prepared for [COVID]…However, now that we see what it looks like, and we understand how it’s impacted, or it’s beginning to impact education in our state, we have to act,” he said.

“I want to win,” he said. “When the rest of the nation isn’t sure, I want them to be able to look at Montana and say ‘They’re doing it right.’ I want Montana to win.”

The Butte Central High School, Elementary School, and Middle School are hiring for 11 positions, according to its website. Peoples said that this volume of open positions is common for the end of the school year.

Although the school hasn’t yet found a replacement for Williams’ position, it is taking applications.

